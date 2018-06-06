News By Tag
Northwestern Mutual's Andrea Williams First African-American Woman to be Awarded Top Company Honor
Williams shows dedication to Chicago's underserved communities through financial planning assistance
Williams has dedicated her financial services to underserved markets, focusing on women and the African-American community. Seeing the disparities in these communities relating to financial planning, Andrea has made it her mission to make a difference as a leader and advocate.
"Andrea's drive and determination have made her an invaluable advisor to lead her clients through the financial planning process," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner of Northwestern Mutual - Chicago. "Williams has paved the path for the next generation of advisors, serving as a role model and mentor to people of color and women."
Williams has previously been featured in Forbes, USA Today, Chicago Tribune, Rolling Out , Black Enterprise and she was named to the 'Top 40 under 40 Game Changers' through the Urban Business Roundtable in Chicago.
Williams graduated from Dominican University Summa Cum Laude with a degree in finance and economics.
To learn more about Andrea and her services offered, visit her website at http://www.andreakwilliams.com/
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago, with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com a top internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry. Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago.nm.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.
