Local Author Nominated for Global Award
Michele Stanford is up against hundreds of authors worldwide for prestigious 2018 Author Academy Award
GRAY, GA 6/11/18—INFORMED CONSENT: CRITICAL TRUTHS ESSENTIAL TO YOUR HEALTH AND TO THE HEALTH OF FUTURE GENERATIONS, written by GRAY, GEORGIA resident, MICHELE STANFORD, has been nominated for a 2018 Author Academy Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.
Stanford's book is up for an award in the Health category, which covers the problems with our food supply, problems with our medical system, and toxins in our environment which negatively impact our health and the nutrient dense foods we should be eating and other natural therapies to regain vibrant health.
"Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Academy Award," said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Academy Awards. "Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention."
Authors of all kinds—indie (self-published)
If interested in supporting STANFORD and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, go to http://authoracademyawards.com/
The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at an Author Academy Awards Red Carpet Session on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:
• The Academy Boon of Merit Award.
• Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.
• Their name and book highlighted on the Read to Lead Podcast (over 2 million downloads).
• A Private Group Coaching Session for all First Prize Winners with a YouTube Consultant on how to leverage your book with video.
• Traditional Media and Social Media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.
• Lifetime access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience, an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.
• The opportunity to present their book synopsis at the Igniting Souls Conference main stage on the days immediately following Author Academy Awards in front of a global audience.
About the Author Academy Awards
The Author Academy Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Academy Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit http://authoracademyawards.com.
Contact
Michele Stanford
***@michelestanford.com
