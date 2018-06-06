News By Tag
More than the Fourth of July, Make it a Star Spangled Week in the Long Beach Island Region of NJ
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate the region's independent Beach Culture from June 30-July 7 as Summer 2018 begins with a bang!
With July 4 falling on a Wednesday, there are many events surrounding the holiday. The award winning Surf and Sip Brew Trail itinerary is available for those over 21 www.southernoceanmade.com and for families this is the perfect time to pick up a Passport to LBI for a fun, educational experience during the stay. The members of the chamber and the surrounding communities wish everyone a safe and happy summer and hope you can sample our unique beach culture this upcoming Independence week:
Concerts
June 30 Albert Music Hall Ladies of Country and Bluegrass Music Show 131 Wells Mills Road Waretown beginning at 730pm $5 per adult children $1
July 1: Down Home music with Pickin' on the Porch 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Tuckerton Seaport, 120 W. Main St Tuckerton tuckertonseaport.org for more information
The Sharon Sable and E. Shawn Qaissaunee Quartet from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science, 120 Long Beach Blvd Loveladies lbif.org for more information
July 2
Dan Brown and The Empaths FREE CONCERT at Bayview Park 6805 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township 7-9pm
July 3 Chris Fritz & The Impulsives Free Concert Bayview Park 7-9pm
July 5- 7:00 p.m. Free Summer Concert "Bullzeye"
Waterfront Park located at 10th Street and Shore Avenue at the "Bayfront" in Ship Bottom. Remember to bring your favorite beach chair
July 6 Roomful of Blues performs at Lizzie Rose Music Room 217 E Main St Tuckerton for tickets lizzierosemusic.com
July 9 Forever MoTown at 530 and 8pm at Surflight Theatre, for tickets go to s (http://www.surflight.org)urflight.org
Live Theater Performances:
June 27-July 1 Surflight Children Theatre presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 6pm
July 5-8 Surflight Children Theatre presents Wizard of Oz 6pm
June 28-July 14 Surflight Theatre Mainstage presents Jesus Christ Superstar for times and tickets go to surflight.org or contact box office at 609 492 9477 201 Engleside Ave Beach Haven
July 6 -7"PIPPIN", Our Gang Players 7pm at Barnegat High School, Bengal Theater, 180 Bengal Blvd for tickets go to .ourgang.org
Festivals & Fireworks:
June 30- July 1 The Art & Sea Shell Festival from 10am to 4pm at Things A Drift 406 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom. This new festival featuring art, jewelry, cards and original art is open all ages and levels of collectors.
June 30 Fireworks at Dusk Barnegat Township Municpal Dock with free 7pm Reunited Concert
July 4 Foodtrucks & Fireworks Tuckerton Seaport, 120 W. Main St 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
4th of July Fireworks Beach Haven Bay Front Fireworks Taylor Avenue & 9th Street 8pm
July 5 Family Nights: Howling Woods Farm 6-730pm Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science for more info go to .lbif.org
July 6 Black Maria Film Festival 7:30 pm Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science
July 7 6th Annual Summer Block Party Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Company No.1 Station 8am-5pm , 21st Street & Central Avenue Ship Bottom, NJ 08008
July 7 TRUCKerton with a Side of Bacon at Tuckerton Seapoart 11am to 6pm
July 7th – Craft Day by the Bay 2018 Sunset Park West Salem Avenue, Harvey Cedars NJ10 am- 4 pm
Parades & Ceremonies
4th of July Parade July 4 starting at noon on BLVD in Beach Haven NJ
July 7 Barnegat Light Independence Day Parade, Awards Ceremony & Concert
Barnegat Light Independence Day Parade, Awards Ceremony & Concert- 6:00PM, assemble at West 11th Street, 6:30PM, parade begins. Awards & concert (The Liberty Band) following the parade at the bay front gazebo, 8th & Bayview or at the pavilion, 6th & Bayview, 494-9196
The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce operates a year round visitor center that is located at the gateway of the 18 mile barrier island and has been welcoming those drawn to the sugar sand beached for 104 years. For ongoing additions or for more information contact the Southern Ocean Chamber at 609 494 7211, go to their visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom, go online to visitLBIregion.com or follow on facebook and Instagram as @LBIRegion and @southernoceanchamber
