June 2018





June 2018
More than the Fourth of July, Make it a Star Spangled Week in the Long Beach Island Region of NJ

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate the region's independent Beach Culture from June 30-July 7 as Summer 2018 begins with a bang!
 
 
Redefine Beach Culture during a fabulous Fourth!
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Summer 2018 starts now, so time to enjoy the beauty of the Jersey Shore. As families and friends gather for the summer holiday, there is plenty of options to assist in rounding out July 4 vacation and getaways.

With July 4 falling on a Wednesday, there are many events surrounding the holiday. The award winning Surf and Sip Brew Trail itinerary is available for those over 21 www.southernoceanmade.com  and for families this is the perfect time to pick up a Passport to LBI for a fun, educational experience during the stay. The members of the chamber and the surrounding communities wish everyone a safe and happy summer and hope you can sample our unique beach culture this upcoming Independence week:

Concerts

June 30 Albert Music Hall Ladies of Country and Bluegrass Music Show 131 Wells Mills Road Waretown beginning at 730pm $5 per adult children $1
July 1: Down Home music with Pickin' on the Porch 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Tuckerton Seaport, 120 W. Main St Tuckerton tuckertonseaport.org for more information

The Sharon Sable and E. Shawn Qaissaunee Quartet from  6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science, 120 Long Beach Blvd Loveladies lbif.org for more information

July 2

Dan Brown and The Empaths  FREE CONCERT at Bayview Park 6805 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach Township 7-9pm

July 3 Chris Fritz & The Impulsives Free Concert Bayview Park 7-9pm

July 5-  7:00 p.m. Free Summer Concert  "Bullzeye" Rockin' Country

Waterfront Park located at 10th Street and Shore Avenue at the "Bayfront" in Ship Bottom. Remember to bring your favorite beach chair

July 6 Roomful of Blues performs at Lizzie Rose Music Room 217 E Main St Tuckerton for tickets lizzierosemusic.com

July 9 Forever MoTown at 530 and 8pm at Surflight Theatre, for tickets go to s (http://www.surflight.org)urflight.org

Live Theater Performances:

June 27-July 1 Surflight Children Theatre presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 6pm

July 5-8 Surflight Children Theatre presents  Wizard of Oz 6pm

June 28-July 14 Surflight Theatre Mainstage presents Jesus Christ Superstar for times and tickets go to  surflight.org or contact box office at 609 492 9477 201 Engleside Ave Beach Haven

July 6 -7"PIPPIN", Our Gang Players 7pm at Barnegat High School, Bengal Theater, 180 Bengal Blvd for tickets go to .ourgang.org

Festivals & Fireworks:

June 30- July 1 The Art & Sea Shell Festival from 10am to 4pm at Things A Drift 406 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom. This  new festival featuring art, jewelry, cards and original art is open all ages and levels of collectors.

June 30 Fireworks at Dusk Barnegat Township Municpal Dock with free 7pm Reunited Concert

July 4  Foodtrucks & Fireworks Tuckerton Seaport, 120 W. Main St 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
4th of July Fireworks  Beach Haven Bay Front Fireworks Taylor Avenue & 9th Street 8pm

July 5 Family Nights: Howling Woods Farm 6-730pm Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science for more info go to .lbif.org

July 6  Black Maria Film Festival 7:30 pm  Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Science

July 7  6th Annual Summer Block Party Ship Bottom Volunteer Fire Company No.1 Station 8am-5pm , 21st Street & Central Avenue Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

July 7 TRUCKerton with a Side of Bacon at Tuckerton Seapoart 11am to 6pm

July 7th – Craft Day by the Bay 2018 Sunset Park West Salem Avenue, Harvey Cedars NJ10 am- 4 pm

Parades & Ceremonies

4th of July Parade  July 4 starting at noon on BLVD in Beach Haven NJ

July 7 Barnegat Light Independence Day Parade, Awards Ceremony & Concert

Barnegat Light Independence Day Parade, Awards Ceremony & Concert- 6:00PM, assemble at West 11th Street, 6:30PM, parade begins. Awards & concert (The Liberty Band) following the parade at the bay front gazebo, 8th & Bayview or at the pavilion, 6th & Bayview, 494-9196

The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce operates a year round visitor center that is located at the gateway of the 18 mile barrier island and has been welcoming those drawn to the sugar sand beached for 104 years. For ongoing additions or for more information contact the Southern Ocean Chamber at 609 494 7211, go to their visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom, go online to visitLBIregion.com  or follow on facebook and Instagram  as @LBIRegion and @southernoceanchamber
Tags:Lbi Region, Fourth of July 2018, Southern Ocean Chamber
Industry:Tourism
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
