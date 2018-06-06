News By Tag
The Fisher Center Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the 7th Consecutive Year
Since 2002, using objective, data-driven analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. Specifically, Charity Navigator's rating system examines two broad areas of a charity's performance;
"The board, Dr. Greengard, and I are excited by this honor which places us in the top 3% of charities," said Kent Karosen, President and CEO of the Fisher Center.
About Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
The Fisher Center is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer's disease. Our founding director is Nobel Laureate and neuroscientist Dr. Paul Greengard. He and his world-renowned team at the Fisher Center are leading the way to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease.
Our Mission is to attack the scourge of Alzheimer's disease through a 3-pronged assault focused on understanding the causes of Alzheimer's disease; improving the care of people living with Alzheimer's to enhance their quality of life, and finding a cure for this devastating disease.
We can end Alzheimer's disease!
For more information about the Fisher Center including ways you can support, please visit http://www.alzinfo.org.
Contact
Christina Hall
***@alzinfo.org
