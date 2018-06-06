 
Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876

The Fisher Center Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the 7th Consecutive Year

 
 
NEW YORK - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation's outstanding financial stewardship and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned the organization a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator, for the 7th year in a row. Fisher Center received a score of 98.23, placing the organization in the top 3% out of the 9,068 charities rated.

Since 2002, using objective, data-driven analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. Specifically, Charity Navigator's rating system examines two broad areas of a charity's performance; their Financial Health and their Accountability & Transparency. Charity Navigator's ratings show donors how efficiently they believe a charity will use their support today, how well it has sustained its programs and services over time and their level of commitment to good governance, best practices, and openness with information.

"The board, Dr. Greengard, and I are excited by this honor which places us in the top 3% of charities," said Kent Karosen, President and CEO of the Fisher Center.

About Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

The Fisher Center is one of the largest and most modern scientific facilities in the world dedicated to solving the puzzle of Alzheimer's disease. Our founding director is Nobel Laureate and neuroscientist Dr. Paul Greengard. He and his world-renowned team at the Fisher Center are leading the way to finding a cure for Alzheimer's disease.

Our Mission is to attack the scourge of Alzheimer's disease through a 3-pronged assault focused on understanding the causes of Alzheimer's disease; improving the care of people living with Alzheimer's to enhance their quality of life, and finding a cure for this devastating disease.

We can end Alzheimer's disease!

For more information about the Fisher Center including ways you can support, please visit http://www.alzinfo.org.

Christina Hall
***@alzinfo.org
