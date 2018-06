Arts & Crafts Fair & CoWorker Hub Grand Opening Family-Fun Event June 16

CoWorker Hub at 900 Straits Turnpike in Middlebury, CT will host an Arts & Crafts Fair and Grand Opening on Sat., June 16, 10 am to 3 pm, to include artistic photos, ceramic creations, hand-drawn portraits, and more. Free event, open to all.

Photographer Robert Marsala's "In A Different Light" photos at Arts & Craft Fair

CoWorker Hub

coworkerhub@ yahoo.com

203-725-1186

--. Free. Saturday, June 16, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at CoWorker Hub located in Suite 205 in the rear upper level of 900 Straits Turnpike/Crossroads Turnpike in Middlebury off Exit 17 of 1-84.The family-friendly event will feature freelance photography of Robert Marsala's collection "In A Different Light", hand-drawn Portraits by Shawnalee, ceramics by Haiden Keyser, plus other artists. Food will be available including ice cream from Rita's Italian Ice, cupcakes from Edible Dreams Custom Cakes' "Boomer Truck", the "Lucky Dog – Famous Hot Dog" truck, and Leo's Restaurant.Karmic Inspirations also at 900 Straits Turnpike will offer 20% discount during Fair day.CoWorker Hub offers completely furnished shared workspaces, meeting rooms and a conference room private office spaces, dedicated desk spaces, or flex desk space areas, free and secure WIFI, and free parking.To learn more visit http://www.Coworkerhub.com , email: CoWorkerhub@yahoo.com, call or text CoWorker Hub at 203-725-1186.