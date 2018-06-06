News By Tag
Sip and Sculpt with SculpSure, Dr. Sonny O
Join Dr. Sonny O's team for a Sip and Sculpt! Learn about SculpSure, a breakthrough in light-based body contouring designed to help handle fat in problem areas.
SculpSure is a breakthrough in light-based body contouring designed to handle fat in problem areas such as the abdomen, love handles, thighs, and arms helping achieve a slimmer and natural looking appearance without surgery or downtime*. Even with diet and exercise, most people have pockets of fat that seem impossible to lose. SculpSure's body contouring technology is able to target and destroy these fat cells (*4) in just a few minutes without affecting the skin's surface. Over time, these damaged fat cells are naturally absorbed and removed from the body, with results seen as quickly as a few weeks, and optimal results typically seen in a couple of months. There is no recovery time following treatment, patients resume daily activities immediately. RSVP to schedule preferred time.
Sip and Sculpt
Tuesday, June 26th
Custom, Private consultations 9:30AM - 4:30PM
RSVP: https://www.drsonnyo.com/
Contact
Dr. Sonny O
***@drsonnyo.com
