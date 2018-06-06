 
Industry News





Sip and Sculpt with SculpSure, Dr. Sonny O

Join Dr. Sonny O's team for a Sip and Sculpt! Learn about SculpSure, a breakthrough in light-based body contouring designed to help handle fat in problem areas.
 
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Dr. Sonny O, a plastic surgeon in the Charleston, SC area, and his team are hosting a Sip and Sculpt! Learn more about SculpSure and how it melts the fat for good. There are many non-invasive treatment options, but SculpSure is the leader in fat elimination. Lose love handles, eliminate the muffin top, define arms, or sculpt thighs with this procedure.   SculpSure is the answer for fat elimination with no downtime and amazing results.
SculpSure is a breakthrough in light-based body contouring designed to handle fat in problem areas such as the abdomen, love handles, thighs, and arms helping  achieve a slimmer and natural looking appearance without surgery or downtime*. Even with diet and exercise, most people have pockets of fat that seem impossible to lose. SculpSure's body contouring technology is able to target and destroy these fat cells (*4) in just a few minutes without affecting the skin's surface. Over time, these damaged fat cells are naturally absorbed and removed from the body, with results seen as quickly as a few weeks, and optimal results typically seen in a couple of months. There is no recovery time following treatment, patients resume daily activities immediately. RSVP to schedule  preferred time.

Sip and Sculpt
Tuesday, June 26th
Custom, Private consultations 9:30AM - 4:30PM
RSVP: https://www.drsonnyo.com/events.html (https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drsonnyo...)



Dr. Sonny O
