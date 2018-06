Nations Roof Welcome Bob Ricken

Nations Roof is pleased to announce that Bob Ricken has joined our team and will lead the expansion of RoofCare Service Centers around the country.

-- Bob Ricken joins Nations Roof with 24 years of experience in the roofing industry at the contractor, distributor and manufacturer sectors of the business. Most recently Bob held sales and marketing positions at Johns-Manville.As Manager of RoofCare Service Centers for Nations Roof, Bob will be responsible for the growth of repair, preventive maintenance, and emergency services through a network of in-house service centers. He will recruit, train and develop talented individuals to grow the service business.said John Geary, Chief Marketing Officer for Nations Roof.About Nations Roof, LLCSince 2004 Nations Roof [ http://www.nationsroof.com ] has been making its mark on the American commercial roofing industry with quality workmanship, award-winning safety standards, exceptional customer service, while remaining competitively priced. Through their comprehensive asset management program, and service programs, Nations Roof helps customers extend the life of their roof at every stage of its lifecycle, and when the time comes to install a new roof, their partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers means that Nations Roof offers roofing systems for every type of project. For more information visit: www.nationsroof.com