News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nations Roof Welcome Bob Ricken
Nations Roof is pleased to announce that Bob Ricken has joined our team and will lead the expansion of RoofCare Service Centers around the country.
As Manager of RoofCare Service Centers for Nations Roof, Bob will be responsible for the growth of repair, preventive maintenance, and emergency services through a network of in-house service centers. He will recruit, train and develop talented individuals to grow the service business. "Nations Roof is fortunate that our national account customers are letting us know where they need us to have a larger local presence. Bob has the experience and know-how to meet these needs by filling positions with qualified and motivated professionals,"
About Nations Roof, LLC
Since 2004 Nations Roof [http://www.nationsroof.com] has been making its mark on the American commercial roofing industry with quality workmanship, award-winning safety standards, exceptional customer service, while remaining competitively priced. Through their comprehensive asset management program, and service programs, Nations Roof helps customers extend the life of their roof at every stage of its lifecycle, and when the time comes to install a new roof, their partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers means that Nations Roof offers roofing systems for every type of project. For more information visit: www.nationsroof.com
Contact
Nations Roof, LLC
1633 Blairs Bridge Road
Lithia Springs, GA
***@nationsroof.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse