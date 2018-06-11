 
New Partnership Announcement, OrthAzone and Duraline BioSystems, Inc

 
 
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- OrthAzone, the "amazon.com for orthodontic supplies" has teamed up with Duraline BioSystems to offer state-of-the-art selection of sterilizing products. Duraline BioSystems is a leader in the Sterilization Market with years of technical experience.

Sterilizing medical equipment is of the utmost importance in the medical field. Safety in the Orthodontic office is no exception.  Infection control and sterilization procedures and safety standards are continually upgrading as new guidelines and equipment become available.  OrthAzone along with Duraline BioSystems offer these latest products.

"Our mission is to make it easy for orthodontists to find high-quality brands and products in one place", Dr. Kriger, founder, and president of OrthAzone said. "And Duraline meets this objective along with having an outstanding reputation for super quick delivery times.  They have an enormous range of products in stock and expedite their shipping as a daily standard.  Those are all added pluses for us here at OrthAzone".

"We are excited to join OrthAzone by adding sterilization products to their site!", said Craig Walker, President of Duraline BioSystems, Inc.

About Duraline BioSystems, Inc. (http://www.duralinesystems.com/)
Based in West Nyack, NY, Duraline BioSystems Inc. was founded in 1992, where they began a small repair shop servicing all types of medical equipment.  The business rapidly grew and it became clear there was a demand for sterilization equipment technicians in the New York Metro area. A division of the company was formed with the resolve to be experts in the U.S. Sterilization Market. Firsthand product knowledge, years of technical experience, and excellent sources for quality equipment and parts, Duraline BioSystems, Inc. has all the superior characteristics to be the leading vendor in the sterilization equipment market.

About OrthAzone.com (https://www.orthazone.com)
OrthAzone.com is a simple comprehensive online supply ordering system. OrthAzone.com commits to carry ONLY FDA registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 30-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.

Page Updated Last on: Jun 11, 2018
