Doral Chamber of Commerce introduces 107 Steak & Bar as Silver Spoon Sponsors for Taste of Doral Restaurant Week

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to present 107 Steak & Bar as Silver Spoon Sponsors to Taste of Doral Restaurant Week.Taste of Doral is an event created by the Doral Chamber of Commerce aimed at promoting accessibility to Doral's magnificent and untapped food scene. Taste of Doral™ is a fine dining program that includes specially priced lunches and dinners at Doral's finest restaurants.The 7th Annual Taste of Doral™ places Doral's vast gastronomical landscape on South Florida's culinary map, and runs July 1st through July 31stDuring the entire month of July you can enjoy the best cuisine offered by Doral's top restaurants and eateries with Taste of Doral!107 Steak & Bar is a unique dining experience. Treat yourself to an adventure of fusion food in a modern dining space inside the Element Miami Doral hotel. 107 Steak & Bar blends the Wynwood and Brickell vibe with the timeless color scheme and fundamental decor of the iconic hotel.Doral tourists and Miami-area locals have been waiting for a restaurant such as 107, which pairs high-quality ingredients with top-quality exclusive steaks from Harris Ranch.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.