Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes VP System Developer as a New Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes VP System Developers as a New Gold Member

Eddie Molieri

Eddie Molieri

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes VP System Developers as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as VP System Developers will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.To design, create, and deploy custom software solutions, responsive websites, e-commerce solutions and online marketing campaigns for our clients, helping them to increase their levels of productivity, autonomy and growth; ensuring top web presence with the best Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services, providing an exceptional customer experience and acting always with social responsibility with our environment.Our first differentiating factor is customer service, at VP System Developers we are always available to provide advice and support our partners and we also open ourselves to listen to their requirements and needs to adapt to them.The second factor is our solid experience, proudly 100% made in the US since 1999. Because of this we've gained the confidence and trust from all types of clients.A third factor is our professional ethics, at VP System Developers we only operate in good business practices, always pointing to honesty and transparency in all of our tasks to make our clients know we are trustworthy and credible.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.