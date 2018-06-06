 
Industry News





Langley Park Multi-Service Center Welcomes NAMI Prince George's County

Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Fair - A Valued Community-Based Mental Health Resource
 
 
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Prince George's County is hosting a " Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Fair " on June 23 in partnership with the Langley Park Multi-Service Center in Hyattsville, MD.

NAMI Prince Georges' County is committed to building better lives for individuals and their families who are affected by mental illness through programs of support, education, advocacy and community outreach. In response to the Prince George's County Health Department's Step Forward Stigma Reduction campaign; NAMI 's Healthy Families, Healthy Communities event will bring together local residents and other community members in an effort to encourage others to step forward to change the conversation about mental illness.

"NAMI welcomes the opportunity to increase awareness about the importance of our mental health and provide public education opportunities for learning about the various mental illnesses and offer support to those who are impacted by mental health conditions," said Collette Harris, NAMI Prince George's County Executive Director.

The Langley Park Multi-Service Center welcomes NAMI Prince George's County to the center to provide mental wellness programs and resources. Located in La Union Mall, the Multi-Service Center provides community members with a host of services at one location. Attendees will have the opportunity for fun, food and learning about NAMI and its programs, services and resources.

"Langley Park Multi-Service Center is pleased to welcome NAMI as a partner to bring mental health resources, which is a great addition to our multi-cultural and bilingual community," said Mercedes Lemos, Langley Park Multi-Service Center Coordinator.

The Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Event will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm at the center located at La Union Mall 1401 University Blvd E., Hyattsville, Maryland 20783. This event is free and open to the public for all ages to attend. To stay connected with NAMI Prince George's County, donate or to volunteer, please visit http://www.namipgc.org. If you are a media outlet interested in interviewing a NAMI Prince George's County Board Member or Langley Park Multi-Service Center representative contact Avery Jones at avery@ablazeprllc.com.

Source:NAMI Prince George's County
