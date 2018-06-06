News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Langley Park Multi-Service Center Welcomes NAMI Prince George's County
Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Fair - A Valued Community-Based Mental Health Resource
NAMI Prince Georges' County is committed to building better lives for individuals and their families who are affected by mental illness through programs of support, education, advocacy and community outreach. In response to the Prince George's County Health Department's Step Forward Stigma Reduction campaign; NAMI 's Healthy Families, Healthy Communities event will bring together local residents and other community members in an effort to encourage others to step forward to change the conversation about mental illness.
"NAMI welcomes the opportunity to increase awareness about the importance of our mental health and provide public education opportunities for learning about the various mental illnesses and offer support to those who are impacted by mental health conditions,"
The Langley Park Multi-Service Center welcomes NAMI Prince George's County to the center to provide mental wellness programs and resources. Located in La Union Mall, the Multi-Service Center provides community members with a host of services at one location. Attendees will have the opportunity for fun, food and learning about NAMI and its programs, services and resources.
"Langley Park Multi-Service Center is pleased to welcome NAMI as a partner to bring mental health resources, which is a great addition to our multi-cultural and bilingual community," said Mercedes Lemos, Langley Park Multi-Service Center Coordinator.
The Healthy Families, Healthy Communities Event will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm at the center located at La Union Mall 1401 University Blvd E., Hyattsville, Maryland 20783. This event is free and open to the public for all ages to attend. To stay connected with NAMI Prince George's County, donate or to volunteer, please visit http://www.namipgc.org. If you are a media outlet interested in interviewing a NAMI Prince George's County Board Member or Langley Park Multi-Service Center representative contact Avery Jones at avery@ablazeprllc.com.
Media Contact
AblazePR
Avery Jones
***@ablazeprllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse