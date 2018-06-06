 
Industry News





Dubai Open Day - Academic Consultation - UK University Distance Learning Programmes

 
AL BARSHA, UAE - June 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Stafford Global: Bringing the University to You Since 1993

Education Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expertONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS in Dubai, UAE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.

Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

23rd June 2018

Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available

10 am to 3 pm

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Our partners:

University of Leicester

University of Northampton

University of Nottingham

University of Dundee

Edinburgh Napier University

click here to register (https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/open-day-uk-univer...)

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly (https://www.staffordglobal.org/contact-form)by requesting a call back.

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Stafford Global
info@staffordglobal.org
