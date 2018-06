ABS-CBN takes #JustLoveArawAraw caravan across the world to the Middle East and Europe

Martin Nievera, Morrissette Amon, and Arci Muñoz spearhead the celebrations in the M.E., Maja Salvador, Pooh and Daniel Matsunaga headline the EU summer caravan of the largest Filipino network

-- From a successful run in Australia, ABS-CBN's summer entertainment caravan #JustLoveArawAraw crosses over to more parts of the world as premier network The Filipino Channel (TFC) brings the stars and celebrations to Middle East and Europe starting this coming week.ABS-CBN, the largest and leading Filipino-owned media and entertainment network, kicked off the Philippines's summer season in April with the theme #JustLoveArawAraw. The theme speaks of how Filipinos show their compassion for families, friends and countrymen in many ways despite the challenges they face. Since May, TFC has been bringing the celebrations to various parts of the world starting in Australia last May 3 and 5 and will happen simultaneously on June 10 in Taiwan and Hong Kong.This time, TFC together with Filipino community partners in key areas are bringing the summer festivities to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman in the Middle East, and will be joining the colorful festivities in Italy, Spain, France, Austria, Switzerland and the UK in Europe. To spread the #JustLoveArawAraw spirit in collaborative events are TFC brand ambassador andandin the Middle East; and, comedianandin the United KingdomMeantime, Filipinos from these countries are expected to come together to celebrate love through music, laughter and festivities via the TFC Hour in these upcoming events:June 15 (Friday)Dubai World Trade Center Zabeel 17:00am - 7:00pmContact persons: Ben Lebig Jr. - +971561742353Cesar Mora - +971505460194Tom Lladoc - +971556375483Eman - +527075316June 16 (Saturday)Sheraton Bahrain Hotel10:00am - 8:00pmTickets at: General Admission – BD 7 and VVIP – BD 20Contact persons: Ric Advincula: +973 3999 7288Sheree Cabonce: +973 36361195Leslie Garduque: +973 3631 1563Featuring: Morissette AmonJune 22 (Friday)3:00 pm - 9:00 pmAl Falaj HotelContact person: Edgardo M. Lora: +96895351190The #JustLoveArawAraw celebrations in the Middle East are brought to Filipinos in the Middle East in partnership with FILCOM (Filipino Community Dubai and the Northern Emirates; The Filipinos in Bahrain and Media Circuit; and FILCOSOC in Oman).June 9(Year 1) featuring Maja Salvador, Pooh and Daniel Matsunaga(10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Ripon Racecourse Boroughbridge Rd, North Yorkshire, Ripon HG4 1UGJune 10Featuring: Maja Salvador, Pooh and Daniel Matsunaga1:00pm – 5:00pmHammersmith Town HallKing Street, Hammersmith W6 9JUThe #JustLoveArawAraw celebration in Yorkshire and London Hammersmith were made possible through the partnership with Yorkshire Maharlika Filipino Club led by Lolita Boddy; while some events in across Europe were made possible with the support of various Filipino community groups.Meantime, catch the TFC booth that will be set up at the summer festivities happening at the cities of Madrid, Newcastle, Austria, Manchester, and Paris. Visit the TFC booth for a chance to win exclusive TFC merchandise or Just Love Araw Araw shirts by simply registering to TFC Online ( www.TFC.tv ) for FREE. Subscribe, renew or upgrade your TFC subscription and automatically bring home your very ownshirt!For more information on these events, visit mytfc.com, emea.kapamilya.com, facebook.com/TFCEurope and facebook.com/TFCMiddleEast. You can also followandon Facebook, Instagram and twitter.