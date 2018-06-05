News By Tag
ABS-CBN takes #JustLoveArawAraw caravan across the world to the Middle East and Europe
Martin Nievera, Morrissette Amon, and Arci Muñoz spearhead the celebrations in the M.E., Maja Salvador, Pooh and Daniel Matsunaga headline the EU summer caravan of the largest Filipino network
ABS-CBN, the largest and leading Filipino-owned media and entertainment network, kicked off the Philippines's summer season in April with the theme #JustLoveArawAraw. The theme speaks of how Filipinos show their compassion for families, friends and countrymen in many ways despite the challenges they face. Since May, TFC has been bringing the celebrations to various parts of the world starting in Australia last May 3 and 5 and will happen simultaneously on June 10 in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
This time, TFC together with Filipino community partners in key areas are bringing the summer festivities to United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Oman in the Middle East, and will be joining the colorful festivities in Italy, Spain, France, Austria, Switzerland and the UK in Europe. To spread the #JustLoveArawAraw spirit in collaborative events are TFC brand ambassador and Philippine Concert King Martin Nievera, Breakthrough Actress Arci Muñoz and The Next Big Diva Morrissette Amonin the Middle East; and Dance Empress Maja Salvador, comedian Chokoleit and Kapamilya Heartthrob Daniel Matsunaga in the United Kingdom.
Meantime, Filipinos from these countries are expected to come together to celebrate love through music, laughter and festivities via the TFC Hour in these upcoming events:
Middle East:
Kalayaan: 120th Philippine Independence Day Celebration
June 15 (Friday)
Dubai World Trade Center Zabeel 1
7:00am - 7:00pm
Contact persons: Ben Lebig Jr. - +971561742353
Cesar Mora - +971505460194
Tom Lladoc - +971556375483
Eman - +527075316
Search for Munting Prinsipe at Prinsesa 2018: A Philippine Independence Day Celebration
June 16 (Saturday)
Sheraton Bahrain Hotel
10:00am - 8:00pm
Tickets at: General Admission – BD 7 and VVIP – BD 20
Contact persons: Ric Advincula: +973 3999 7288
Sheree Cabonce: +973 36361195
Leslie Garduque: +973 3631 1563
Likhang Pinoy: 120th Philippine Independence Day Celebration
Featuring: Morissette Amon
June 22 (Friday)
3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Al Falaj Hotel
Contact person: Edgardo M. Lora: +96895351190
The #JustLoveArawAraw celebrations in the Middle East are brought to Filipinos in the Middle East in partnership with FILCOM (Filipino Community Dubai and the Northern Emirates; The Filipinos in Bahrain and Media Circuit; and FILCOSOC in Oman).
Europe:
June 9
Rock on Yorkshire (Year 1) featuring Maja Salvador, Pooh and Daniel Matsunaga
(10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Ripon Racecourse Boroughbridge Rd, North Yorkshire, Ripon HG4 1UG
June 10
Maja back to back showdown on stage with Pooh
Featuring: Maja Salvador, Pooh and Daniel Matsunaga
1:00pm – 5:00pm
Hammersmith Town Hall
King Street, Hammersmith W6 9JU
The #JustLoveArawAraw celebration in Yorkshire and London Hammersmith were made possible through the partnership with Yorkshire Maharlika Filipino Club led by Lolita Boddy; while some events in across Europe were made possible with the support of various Filipino community groups.
Meantime, catch the TFC booth that will be set up at the summer festivities happening at the cities of Madrid, Newcastle, Austria, Manchester, and Paris. Visit the TFC booth for a chance to win exclusive TFC merchandise or Just Love Araw Araw shirts by simply registering to TFC Online (www.TFC.tv) for FREE. Subscribe, renew or upgrade your TFC subscription and automatically bring home your very own Just Love Araw Araw shirt!
For more information on these events, visit mytfc.com, emea.kapamilya.com, facebook.com/
Contact
ABS-CBN Middle East, FZ LLC
***@abs-cbn.com
