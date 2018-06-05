News By Tag
Solutions for Stress on Love Never Fails This Tuesday
This Tuesday afternoon at 6:00 PM ET uncover the stress in your life with understanding and answers.
She shares this wisdom through her more than thirty years of speaking, writing, and counseling. In addition her 50 years in education-acquired through years of teaching elementary through college students—offers solutions to educational problems.
An international lecturer, awards winning author and columnist, she appears at universities, seminars, retreats, and conventions. Marilyn has 10 books and eBooks at Amazon.com, along with her many Youtube videos including, Empowerment, Domestic Violence, and spiritual messages. She appears on radio and television. Currently, she is hosting her live call in talk radio show, "Love Never Fails".
She is an international board-certified regressionist and counselor, holds a bachelor of arts in education and has completed three years of graduate school. An ordained minister, she has been inducted into "Manchester's Who's Who" for pioneering work in restoring traumatic lives, healing emotional causes of illness, and releasing negative energy.
Here are a few testimonials. "She understands addictions better than most doctors," asserts psychiatrist Dr. George Zerr, MD. "I very much enjoyed the real life stories and examples." Says Corrine Thompson, Association for Research and Enlightenment Program. "Marilyn is an excellent speaker and down to earth."
Her areas of expertise Include:· Holistic Health and Healing, Complimentary Medicine, · Counseling/Therapeutic Hypnosis, · Regression Therapy, · Empowerment/
Make your appointment for a reading at marilyn@angelicasgifts.com. She channels ascended Masters, archangels, and your family members passed over. She has 10 books and eBooks on Amazon.com. Her web site is angelicasgifts.com. and her blog is marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com. Marilyn's many interviews, lectures, and spiritual information is on You Tube.
Marilyn is a member of the International Board of Regression Therapy, American Board of Hypnotherapy, and lifetime member of Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment.
Tune in every Tuesday afternoon for "Love Never Fails" with your questions and to hear exciting world-shattering programs that go beyond old ideas and understanding at 3:00PM Pacific Time on boldbravemedia.com. and call 866-451-1451 with your questions. Achieves of prior programs keep you also informed.
Contact
Marilyn Redmond
***@angelicasgifts.com
