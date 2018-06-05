News By Tag
B.A.R.K Meadow Stables, a Horse Back Riding School Opens in Boxford, MA
"We were originally inspired by our own daughters to open B.A.R.K Meadow Stables. Riding has done so much for them in terms of building their confidence, learning teamwork and responsibility,"
Budding equestrians are welcome to learn in a family-friendly atmosphere. One local resident Jillian Katharine shares her experience. "I'm very impressed. It's an excellent boarding facility with 24-hour horse care. Additionally, it is also a family-friendly environment."
To take a tour of the stables, or for lesson times and pricing, call/text Tiffany Cunningham, Head Trainer and Manager at (978) 561-6196 or email info@barkmeadowstables.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Shannon Nicholson at snicholson@eduinteractive.com
Contact:
Kerry Lord, Owner
B.A.R.K. Meadow Stables
978-561-6196
info@barkmeadowstables.com
