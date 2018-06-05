 
B.A.R.K Meadow Stables, a Horse Back Riding School Opens in Boxford, MA

 
BOXFORD, Mass. - June 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Local residents Kerry and Bill Lord are pleased to announce the opening of B.A.R.K Meadow Stables (http://barkmeadowstables.com/), a riding school for children and teens (age six and up), from first-timers to experienced riders.  B.A.R.K Meadow Stables offers horseback riding lessons, horse boarding and leasing.

"We were originally inspired by our own daughters to open B.A.R.K Meadow Stables. Riding has done so much for them in terms of building their confidence, learning teamwork and responsibility," explains co-owner Bill Lord. His wife Kerry Lord agrees. "There is something both magical and therapeutic about the interactions between humans and their equine friends."

Budding equestrians are welcome to learn in a family-friendly atmosphere. One local resident Jillian Katharine shares her experience. "I'm very impressed. It's an excellent boarding facility with 24-hour horse care. Additionally, it is also a family-friendly environment."  Another client comments, "If you want a supportive atmosphere and a solid foundation, this is your barn and your instructor. My daughter is challenged, supported, instructed, and loved. Nothing more needs to be said!"

To take a tour of the stables, or for lesson times and pricing, call/text Tiffany Cunningham, Head Trainer and Manager at (978) 561-6196 or email info@barkmeadowstables.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Shannon Nicholson at snicholson@eduinteractive.com

Contact:

Kerry Lord, Owner

B.A.R.K. Meadow Stables

978-561-6196

info@barkmeadowstables.com
