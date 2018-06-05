News By Tag
TradeRounds.com Announces Launch of Stock Trading Video Education Website
TradeRounds.com co-founder, Peter B Richman MD MBA, notes that "Typical newsletter and stock trading education sites provide an experience that is more like giving someone a fish, whereas we teach people how to fish in the stock market for a lifetime. Unlike many stock trading websites, our materials are created by two professors with decades of real life teaching experience. We understand how students learn. Our stock trading videos take students through simulated trades where they are required to make virtual calls on when to place and exit a trade rather than illustrating something that has already happened. At the same time, we believe that the majority of educational sites are priced far too high for the typical consumer. We wanted to make our videos accessible to a broad number of traders, so we made the price point quite affordable. Please visit us at https://www.traderounds.com/
