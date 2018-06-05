 
News By Tag
* Stock Trading Education
* Videos
* Newsletter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Investment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765


TradeRounds.com Announces Launch of Stock Trading Video Education Website

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stock Trading Education
* Videos
* Newsletter

Industry:
* Investment

Location:
* Scottsdale - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Features

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - June 10, 2018 - PRLog -- TradeRounds.com is pleased to announce the launch of its stock trading education website. The site features the premier educational materials on the web, including a free newsletter with regular chart and video analysis. Premier newsletter members have access to affordable regular training including case-based trading simulation videos. Gold level members have access to over 3-hours of video training to learn key elements to trading stocks including: Basics of Chart Reading (learn to read bar charts and how to asses price-volume relationships in the tradition of Richard Wyckoff and David Weis; Pivot Point Basics (learn the hidden price levels used by floor traders); and Equivolume (a simple, visual way to read charts without indicators).

TradeRounds.com co-founder, Peter B Richman MD MBA, notes that "Typical newsletter and stock trading education sites provide an experience that is more like giving someone a fish, whereas we teach people how to fish in the stock market for a lifetime. Unlike many stock trading websites, our materials are created by two professors with decades of real life teaching experience. We understand how students learn. Our stock trading videos take students through simulated trades where they are required to make virtual calls on when to place and exit a trade rather than illustrating something that has already happened. At the same time, we believe that the majority of educational sites are priced far too high for the typical consumer. We wanted to make our videos accessible to a broad number of traders, so we made the price point quite affordable.  Please visit us at https://www.traderounds.com/ for more information."

About TradeRounds.com

TradeRounds.com https://www.traderounds.com/ is wholly-owned by MD Frontier, an Arizona-based, limited-liability company. The company is dedicated to providing the best online trading education experience for its website users including, tutorial videos, webinars, instructional newsletter, and individual mentoring. All materials are the property of MD Frontier LLC and copyrights are strictly enforced by its in-house counsel.

Contact
Peter Richman MD MBA
***@traderounds.com
End
Source:
Email:***@traderounds.com Email Verified
Tags:Stock Trading Education, Videos, Newsletter
Industry:Investment
Location:Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share