Youth Crisis Line Receives $10K Grant
Baltimore Community Foundation and Annie E. Casey Foundation award $10,000 to the Youth Crisis Line to further develop its technology, outreach and programming capabilities in the Baltimore region
The grant is funded by Annie E Casey Foundation and administered by the Baltimore Community Foundation, and will enable the YCL to advance it technology infrastructure, service outreach and counseling programming.
The Youth Crisis Line vision is to work with third party service providers for certain cases in the medical, mental health and social services domains as needed to provide a comprehensive developmental solution through partnerships.
The YCL serves youth of diverse racial backgrounds from both genders, and is looking forward to engage both college age and elders as counselors. Besides the benefit that elders bring through their experience and maturity, the YCL has found that providing youth with opportunities to work with older individuals helps them practice their communication skills, leadership capabilities and provides them with an additional character building through intergenerational interaction.
The YCL is a project of Islamic Leadership Institute of America (ILIA) and while based in Baltimore Maryland has served youth across the continental United States with majority of the calls originating from the greater Baltimore region.
Islamic Leadership Institute of America (ILIA) is a 501c(3) educational and research nonprofit founded in the State of Maryland in 2009 to promote youth leadership development, education and research through personalized experiential learning leadership programs. The organization serves youth ages 9-25 and offers leadership training, coaching & mentoring, community capacity building and internships. The organization services are open to all individuals regardless of their faith. In addition to its educational and research mission it provides youth counseling services for ages 13-25 with support for youth suffering from substance abuse, homelessness, domestic challenges, academic suspension, unemployment and is in the early phases of operating a Youth Crisis Line (YCL).
Individuals and organizations interested in partnering with the Youth Crisis Line are welcome to contact ILIA through its website at http://www.islamicleadership.org
