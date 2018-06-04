 
Industry News





Grizzly Bear Coming to Wellmont Theater in Montclair on June 15

Wellmont Theater is the only North Jersey date currently planned for the band's summer tour.
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - June 9, 2018 - PRLog -- The New Jersey summer concert season will kick off in a big way with the much anticipated performance of Grizzly Bear at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Friday, June 15, 2018. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith will be the opening act at this North Jersey date.

Grizzly Bear has enjoyed major success since the release of Painted Ruins in 2017. The album has earned praise from the New York Times, NPR Music and GQ, who commended the band's "strikingly gorgeous music and harmonies." Esquire called Painted Ruins "Their most mature album yet," Rolling Stone dubbed the music "ornate" and "spellbinding," Rolling Stone also praised Grizzly Bear in their Top 50 Albums of 2017 roundup, "Fully charged and ready to break new ground, this is the kind of post-hiatus comeback most band's fans can only dream of."

To purchase tickets to see Grizzly Bear at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, or for more information, visit wellmonttheater.com or call 973-783-9500. The Wellmont Theater is located at 5 Seymour Street, Montclair, New Jersey.

Click here to read more about Grizzly Bear at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on June 15, 2018: http://www.mybergen.com/grizzly-bear-at-wellmont-theater-...

Visit mybergen.com for more summer concerts happening in the northern New Jersey area.

