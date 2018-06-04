News By Tag
Grizzly Bear Coming to Wellmont Theater in Montclair on June 15
Wellmont Theater is the only North Jersey date currently planned for the band's summer tour.
Grizzly Bear has enjoyed major success since the release of Painted Ruins in 2017. The album has earned praise from the New York Times, NPR Music and GQ, who commended the band's "strikingly gorgeous music and harmonies." Esquire called Painted Ruins "Their most mature album yet," Rolling Stone dubbed the music "ornate" and "spellbinding,"
To purchase tickets to see Grizzly Bear at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair, New Jersey, or for more information, visit wellmonttheater.com or call 973-783-9500. The Wellmont Theater is located at 5 Seymour Street, Montclair, New Jersey.
