June 2018





Caribbean Festival Prizes at Publix Month of June

Caribbean Festival pre-event promotion throughout June, just shop at one of the Publix locations on the dates and times listed. See you at the FESTIVAL!
 
LAUDERHILL, Fla. - June 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Largest Celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month Features Powerhouse Musical Entertainment, Food, Crafts, and more! Saturday, June 24, 2018 South Florida!

To enjoy pre-event promotion throughout the month, just shop at one of the Publix locations below on the date and time listed. See you at the FESTIVAL!

Saturday, June 9 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 11000 Pembroke Rd., Miramar

Sunday, June 10 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 1297 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale

Monday, June 11 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 5855 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill

Wednesday, June 13 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 19955 NW 2nd Avenue, North Miami Beach

Saturday, June 16 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 10155 W Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise

Sunday, June 17 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 8101 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation

Monday, June 18 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 4121 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac

Wednesday, June 20 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 9951 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

Saturday, June 23 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 600 N University Dr., Pembroke Pines

Sunday, June 24 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 8140 W. McNab Road, North Lauderdale

Monday, June 25 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 500 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Tickets may be purchased on line at caribbeanvillage.net (https://www.caribbeanvillage.net)

For additional information call (754) 209-9928, or e-mail info@caribbeanvillage.net

On Call PR
***@gmail.com
