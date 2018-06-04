News By Tag
Caribbean Festival Prizes at Publix Month of June
Caribbean Festival pre-event promotion throughout June, just shop at one of the Publix locations on the dates and times listed. See you at the FESTIVAL!
To enjoy pre-event promotion throughout the month, just shop at one of the Publix locations below on the date and time listed. See you at the FESTIVAL!
Saturday, June 9 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 11000 Pembroke Rd., Miramar
Sunday, June 10 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 1297 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale
Monday, June 11 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 5855 W. Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill
Wednesday, June 13 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 19955 NW 2nd Avenue, North Miami Beach
Saturday, June 16 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 10155 W Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise
Sunday, June 17 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 8101 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation
Monday, June 18 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 4121 W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac
Wednesday, June 20 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 9951 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
Saturday, June 23 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 600 N University Dr., Pembroke Pines
Sunday, June 24 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 8140 W. McNab Road, North Lauderdale
Monday, June 25 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — PUBLIX, 500 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
Tickets may be purchased on line at caribbeanvillage.net (https://www.caribbeanvillage.net)
For additional information call (754) 209-9928, or e-mail info@caribbeanvillage.net
