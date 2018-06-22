News By Tag
Colorado Tiny House Festival Returns for Second Year Fri., June 22 Through Sun., June 24, 2018
Event Will Feature More Than 40 Tiny Homes and Other Small Unique Structures
In its inaugural year, nearly 20,000 people attended the Colorado Tiny House Festival. Event Organizer Art Laubach said that after seeing the response to last year's festival, hosting a second annual event was an easy choice.
"The response to last year's festival, plus our Tiny House Holiday Village held at the Shops of Northfield Stapleton in December, secured our belief that Colorado is a state that is willing to explore nontraditional homes in order to keep up with the tremendous incoming growth we are experiencing,"
The C (http://coloradotinyhousefestival.com/
A home is considered "tiny" if it has less than 600 square feet of living space. In contrast to average American homes, which have grown larger over time despite shrinking family sizes, tiny homes deliberately push the edge of low-space living. Financial advantages of tiny homes include low construction and land costs, low utilities and upkeep.
Festival dates and hours are as follows:
Fri., June 22, 2018 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat., June 23, 2018 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sun., June 24, 2018 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Single-day tickets are priced as follows:
● Adults:
● Children (12 and under): FREE
Three-day tickets are priced as follows:
● Adults:
● Children (12 and under): FREE
Participating builders, DIYers and tiny home dwellers participating include:
● Adam + Vanessa | Create Wondr
● Amanda & Phil | Art Van Grow
● Amy Martin | Gnomeyer
● Arched Cabins
● Bud Damon | The Streamliner
● Collaborate Concepts, LLC
● Colorado Custom Coachworks
● Colorado Yurt Company
● Compact Home Manufacturing
● Cynthia & Ray Thillet | The Murphy
● Das Kleine Haus
● ECK Architecture
● Einstyne Tiny Homes
● Emily Gerde, Author of Minimalist Living for a Maximum Life: The Joys of Simple Living
● Freedom Yurt Cabins
● Genex Tiny Homes
● Gr8 Work Services
● Happier Camper
● Hideaway Tiny Homes
● Kae Fink & Reid Pletcher | Operation Off The Grid
● Kamtz Tiny Home Company
● Katrina & Kyle Christensen
● Manzanita Tiny Homes
● Masyn Moyer | PeeWee
● MitchCraft Custom Tiny Homes
● Mountain Top Tiny Homes
● Native Campervans
● Native Design Build
● Rafter B Tiny Homes
● Rainbow Tiny Homes
● Red Deer Classics
● Rooted Tiny Homes
● Sasquatch Custom Homes
● Scott Miller | Homer
● SimBLISSity Tiny Homes
● Skoolie Homes
● Southwest Tiny Homes
● Sun Bear Tiny Homes
● Tatonka Tiny Homes
● The Martins | Tiny House Twin Travels
● Tiny Home Connection
● Tiny SMART House
● Tony LoVerde & Melissa Rumianowski | The Great Gilly
● Trailer Made Trailers
● Vanlife Customs
● Vintage Aluminum Riveted Trailers
● Walt Green | The Catwalk Tiny House
● Zion's Tiny Homes
The sponsors for the 2018 Colorado Tiny House Festivals are Einstyne Tiny Homes, (http://einstynehomes.com/)
Contact
Art Laubach
***@coloradotinyhousefestival.com
End
