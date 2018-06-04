John Kaweske Announces Bio Clean Energy Wins $36 Million Biodiesel Supply Contract in Bolivia

Contact

-- Bio Clean Energy, S.A. announced today that its Bio Petro Biofuels subsidiary has won a contract to supply biodiesel to the Bolivian government-owned Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos ("YPFB") in a public tender process. YPFB provides about 90% of the fuel consumed in Bolivia, and the diesel fuel market is growing at a rate of more than 5% per year. John Kaweske, Chairman and CEO of Bio Clean Energy, S.A., discussed the significance of the biodiesel supply contract."This biodiesel supply contract is a milestone in expanding the customer base for our 50 million gallons per year capacity Brazilian biodiesel plant," John Kaweske. "The 80 percent reduction in particulate emissions provided by biodiesel is important for the improvement of air quality in Bolivia. The large capital investment in Bolivia made by Bio Clean as a US company is aligned with the goals of the Country. Mr. Kaweske stated, "we look forward to expanding our biodiesel production capacity through capital investment and acquisitions to meet the growing demand for biodiesel and other renewable fuels in South America."Bio Clean Energy employs about 32 employees in Brazil at its plant in Sao Paulo, Brazil and headquarters are in Denver, Colorado. The plant was constructed in 2008 and was expanded to produce refined glycerin in 2013.About Bio Clean Energy, S.A.Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Bio Clean is an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of second-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. Founded in 2004, Bio Clean owns and operates a 50 million gallon per year biodiesel production facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bio Clean operates a research and development laboratory at the and holds a portfolio of patents and related technology licenses for the production of renewable fuels and biochemicals.About John KaweskeJohn Kaweske is the chairman and CEO of Bio Clean Energy, S.A., where he helps clients assess the best overall plan for their biodiesel facility. After seeing the need for renewable energy, John decided to open Bio Clean Energy in 2004, while he was living in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bio Clean Energy produces diesel equivalent resources using natural extracts, such as sunflower, soy, and cotton oils.In his role, John focuses on providing critical support services, which has included marketing assistance, technical support, and market expertise. In addition to his work with Bio Clean Energy, John also holds two patents in the biodiesel industry and has been the keynote speaker at numerous conferences regarding biodiesel and sustainable energy. John's extensive experience in the industry allows him to provide valuable assistance to biodiesel producers around the world. In his spare time, John likes to meditate to help keep his mind and body balanced.Our websites, www.biopetrobr.com and www.johnkaweske.com