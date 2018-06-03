William Michael Cunningham to speak at the 2018 Enterprise Growth and Investment Conference

WASHINGTON
- June 8, 2018
- PRLog
-- According to Conference organizers, "the U.S. Virgin Islands has been selected to host the inaugural 2018 Enterprise Growth & Investment Conference. This two-day summit of C-suite executives from America's largest and most profitable black-owned companies is brought to you by the U.S. Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) in collaboration with the Business Enterprise Growth & Investment Network (BEGIN) and the St. Croix Economic Development Initiative (SEDI)."
Mr. Cunningham will discuss "macroeconomics & public-policy initiatives that promote economic growth and capital investment as a way of enhancing the tax base, creating jobs, and ensuring business expansion to eliminate racial wealth inequality in America."
Conference organizers indicate that attendance is by invitation only. The summit is "participant-
driven and puts the reins into the hands of the attending guests.There is no formal agenda or program. The agenda is established by the participants at the outset of the meeting and revolves around the overarching theme. Much of the content is attendee-driven involving strategy sessions among an audience who will at various points form discussion groups based on speaker topic. Speakers are there to participate not just as instructors, but as topic facilitators who will seek audience input and take questions as part of their presentations. There will also be break-out sessions and workshops led by experts for specific industry groups. The point of this forum is to encourage open discussion and sharing of ideas, including the formation of strategic partnerships and alliances."
For more, see: https://www.beginconference.org/