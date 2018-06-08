News By Tag
* Pets
* Community
* Honda
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
John Eagle Honda is Proud to Participate in the 2018 Honda Week of Service
More than 20,000 volunteers across North America are participating in Honda's third annual National Week of Service. Honda associates, dealers and suppliers will conduct volunteer service activities to make a positive impact in their communities.
Employees from John Eagle Honda are joining more than 20,000 volunteers across North America participating in Honda's third annual National Week of Service. Honda associates, dealers and suppliers will conduct volunteer service activities to make a positive impact in their communities.
This year, John Eagle Honda is proud to partner with Abandoned Animal Rescue. Therefore, we are directing all community efforts this week to support this local animal shelter. During this event, employees, customers, and guests may support our efforts by offering monetary donations or dropping off pet supplies to support Abandoned Animal Rescue (https://www.aartexas.org/)
The Week of Service is timed to coincide with the company's Founder's Day, because it marks the establishment of the first Honda business operation in North America on June 11, 1959.
John Eagle Honda is a Drop-Off Point for Donations of Animal Supplies
If you would like to donate dog and/or cat supplies to support the Abandoned Animal Rescue, please visit our dealership at 290 and West Road during business hours. Our address is 18787 NW Freeway in Houston TX 77065.
Project: Empty the Shelter
Additionally, John Eagle Honda is offering to pay for all dog adoptions from June 11 through June 15, 2018 in this community effort entitled 'Project: Empty the Shelter.' All dogs at Abandoned Animal Rescue will have their adoption fee paid for by John Eagle Honda. New dog owners, however, will be required to purchase six months of heart-worm preventative. Also, adoption candidates are subject to the standard qualification from the animal shelter.
"Through this coordinated week of volunteer projects across North America, we are joining Honda in reinforcing the Team Honda spirit of working together to make a difference in the communities where we live and work," says Christine Clauder, IT & Marketing Director of John Eagle Honda. "John Eagle Honda and its employees are happy to partner with Abandoned Animal Rescue to make a positive impact. Especially with the events of late, we are proud to support this community we call home."
Community Involvement - How can you help?
This week, if you are already considering adopting an animal, please consider adopting from the Abandoned Animal Rescue. Otherwise, please donate to this fundraiser, share this post, or even just talk about this effort with your network.
Free Food!
To help entice our friends, we're having a cookout on Friday, June 15, 2018, to finish out the 2018 Honda Team Week of Service. We will be serving hot dogs and chips from 12pm-1pm. If you do decide to drop by, please consider bringing a donation for the Abandoned Animal Rescue. You can find us at 290 and West Road. For driving directions, please click here. (https://www.johneaglehonda.com/
About Abandoned Animal Rescue
Abandoned Animal Rescue is a not-for-profit organization managed and maintained by an all-volunteer staff. Their mission is to end the unnecessary euthanasia of helpless, unwanted animals and place them in permanent homes. They also properly educate the public about responsible pet ownership.
Abandoned Animal Rescue is a cat and dog center that includes a no-kill adoption shelter, an affordable spay-neuter clinic, a wellness center, and community education outreach. Founded in 2002 by three dedicated animal lovers; Angie Fenton, Barbara Schulz, and James Gordon. An all-volunteer staff completely manage and maintained the Abandoned Animal Rescue. A dedicated team of trained clinic volunteers assist the veterinarian and staff the office.
Abandoned Animal Rescue is located at 32632 Wright Rd., Magnolia, TX 77355. You can also reach them by calling 281-789-4142.
Team Honda National Week of Service Online
• Twitter: #TeamHondaCares (https://twitter.com/
• Facebook:com/HondaWeekofService (http://Facebook.com/
Contact
Christine Clauder
***@johneaglehonda.com
281-315-0730
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2018