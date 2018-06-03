News By Tag
Money Solutions, LLC, Launches "Ask an Expert" Forum on Mortgages and Lending
Jennifer Judice, Chief Funding Facilitator at Money Solutions, LLC, fields questions and deals with topics that address commercial financing, hard money lending, luxury item financing and residential loans.
"The lending process can sometimes be daunting and confusing, especially when it comes to commercial real estate, funding for luxury items such as aircraft and yachts as well as alternative financing for non-traditional buyers and self-employed entrepreneurs,"
A leader in the industry, the Miami-based firm specializes in commercial development and investment property lending, luxury and hard money financing as well as creating alternative money solutions for their client base, both in the United States and internationally.
"The purpose of this forum is to answer the complicated questions that potential borrowers might have before they get to the signing table," continues, Ms. Judice. "It will give them the chance to get answers to some of the hard questions that all too often, go unanswered as well as an opportunity to find the best funding solution for their projects or their businesses."
As the residential real estate market heats up across the United States and inventory becomes tight, many buyers are finding themselves competing in a "seller's market" and experiencing bidding wars as they battle to conquer their piece of the American Dream. "Oftentimes, residential buyers must be able to turn on a dime, when it comes to fast financing and quick closings," reveals, Ms. Judice. "In the Money Solutions, "Ask an Expert" Forum, potential home buyers will be able to get answers about how to beat out the competition and acquire the home of their dreams.
The forum web address is www.jenniferjudice.com
