 
News By Tag
* Commercial Hard Money
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


Money Solutions, LLC, Launches "Ask an Expert" Forum on Mortgages and Lending

Jennifer Judice, Chief Funding Facilitator at Money Solutions, LLC, fields questions and deals with topics that address commercial financing, hard money lending, luxury item financing and residential loans.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Commercial Hard Money

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Services

MIAMI - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- On Monday, May 28, 2019, Money Solutions, LLC, will launch of its new online mortgage and lending advice forum, "Ask an Expert".  Participants in the forum will learn cutting-edge techniques and insider tips for getting funding and financing for both commercial and residential real estate including investment properties as well as a place where commercial developers and bankers can find answers.

"The lending process can sometimes be daunting and confusing, especially when it comes to commercial real estate, funding for luxury items such as aircraft and yachts as well as alternative financing for non-traditional buyers and self-employed entrepreneurs," says Jennifer Judice, President and Chief Funding Facilitator at Money Solutions.

A leader in the industry, the Miami-based firm specializes in commercial development and investment property lending, luxury and hard money financing as well as creating alternative money solutions for their client base, both in the United States and internationally.

"The purpose of this forum is to answer the complicated questions that potential borrowers might have before they get to the signing table," continues, Ms. Judice.  "It will give them the chance to get answers to some of the hard questions that all too often, go unanswered as well as an opportunity to find the best funding solution for their projects or their businesses."

As the residential real estate market heats up across the United States and inventory becomes tight, many buyers are finding themselves competing in a "seller's market" and experiencing bidding wars as they battle to conquer their piece of the American Dream.  "Oftentimes, residential buyers must be able to turn on a dime, when it comes to fast financing and quick closings," reveals, Ms. Judice.  "In the Money Solutions, "Ask an Expert" Forum, potential home buyers will be able to get answers about how to beat out the competition and acquire the home of their dreams.

The forum web address is www.jenniferjudice.com

Contact
Jennifer
Money Solutions, LLC
***@jenniferjudice.com
End
Source:Money Solutions
Email:***@jenniferjudice.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share