Money Solutions, LLC, Launches "Ask an Expert" Forum on Mortgages and Lending

Jennifer Judice, Chief Funding Facilitator at Money Solutions, LLC, fields questions and deals with topics that address commercial financing, hard money lending, luxury item financing and residential loans.

Contact

Jennifer

Money Solutions, LLC

***@jenniferjudice.com JenniferMoney Solutions, LLC

End

-- On Monday, May 28, 2019, Money Solutions, LLC, will launch of its new online mortgage and lending advice forum,. Participants in the forum will learn cutting-edge techniques and insider tips for getting funding and financing for both commercial and residential real estate including investment properties as well as a place where commercial developers and bankers can find answers."The lending process can sometimes be daunting and confusing, especially when it comes to commercial real estate, funding for luxury items such as aircraft and yachts as well as alternative financing for non-traditional buyers and self-employed entrepreneurs,"says Jennifer Judice, President and Chief Funding Facilitator at Money Solutions.A leader in the industry, the Miami-based firm specializes in commercial development and investment property lending, luxury and hard money financing as well as creating alternative money solutions for their client base, both in the United States and internationally."The purpose of this forum is to answer the complicated questions that potential borrowers might have before they get to the signing table," continues, Ms. Judice. "It will give them the chance to get answers to some of the hard questions that all too often, go unanswered as well as an opportunity to find the best funding solution for their projects or their businesses."As the residential real estate market heats up across the United States and inventory becomes tight, many buyers are finding themselves competing in a "seller's market" and experiencing bidding wars as they battle to conquer their piece of the American Dream. "Oftentimes, residential buyers must be able to turn on a dime, when it comes to fast financing and quick closings," reveals, Ms. Judice. "In the Money Solutions,, potential home buyers will be able to get answers about how to beat out the competition and acquire the home of their dreams.The forum web address is www.jenniferjudice.com