National Celebrity Hairstylist Gina Rivera Brings Her Inspiring Corporate Success Story to Las Vegas
The company is one of the fastest-growing companies in the beauty industry with more than 250 salon locations nationwide, including several in Southern Nevada. The company was recently ranked a Top 25 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine with Rivera as the only female President in the elite group. Her company skyrocketed to success since it's founding just 10 years ago and has been named four times as a Top 500 Franchise.
Always in high demand for her views on beauty trends and hairstyles, Rivera has written more than 250 guest columns in such publications as Modern Salon, Fashion and Style, the Huffington Post, Hairbrained and several others.
Rivera recently was featured on the Emmy Award winning television show Undercover Boss, which was ranked as one of the highest Nielsen ratings ever for an episode. No stranger to Las Vegas, the acclaimed salon owner presented her inaugural "Colour You Life" stage show, which featured a collection of her personal stories and reflections of the beauty business. The show was praised as a tremendous success for its motivational messages.
Rivera has filmed several national commercials and infomercials featuring her "by Gina" product line, which will be spotlighted in her upcoming appearance on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), Ideal World in the United Kingdom and Shop Canada.
The "by Gina" products have brought a new technology to the beauty industry, Rivera says, which includes infrared professional styling tools. Her new wet line, currently used at select Caesars Palace owned properties in Las Vegas, will be featured on HSN August 9, 2018.
Both the wet line and the professional tools have been used by several Hollywood A-listers. In 2015 and 2016 the By Gina wet line and tools were featured in the GRAMMY's gift bags.
Phenix Salon Suites is home to more than 5,000 salon professionals nationwide. Plans are also currently underway for additional national locations and international expansions focusing on foreign markets. Several guest artists including hairstylists, manicurists, aestheticians and make-up professionals will be appearing at the Phenix Salon Suites convention. Mark McGrath, aka Sugar Ray, will be performing at the opening night concert in conjunction with a Phenix's Got Talent competition and a VIP beach party.
For more information, visit the website at: www.PhenixFamily1929.com or call 702-558-9202.
Reggie Burton
***@reggieburton.com
