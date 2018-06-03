 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Hairstylist
* Entrepreneur
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


National Celebrity Hairstylist Gina Rivera Brings Her Inspiring Corporate Success Story to Las Vegas

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beauty
Hairstylist
Entrepreneur

Industry:
Business

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Nationally recognized celebrity hairstylist icon and successful business entrepreneur, Gina Rivera, will be hosting her Phenix Salon Suites & By Gina corporate convention, June 24-26, at the LINQ Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The company is one of the fastest-growing companies in the beauty industry with more than 250 salon locations nationwide, including several in Southern Nevada. The company was recently ranked a Top 25 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine with Rivera as the only female President in the elite group. Her company skyrocketed to success since it's founding just 10 years ago and has been named four times as a Top 500 Franchise.

Always in high demand for her views on beauty trends and hairstyles, Rivera has written more than 250 guest columns in such publications as Modern Salon, Fashion and Style, the Huffington Post, Hairbrained and several others.

Rivera recently was featured on the Emmy Award winning television show Undercover Boss, which was ranked as one of the highest Nielsen ratings ever for an episode. No stranger to Las Vegas, the acclaimed salon owner presented her inaugural "Colour You Life" stage show, which featured a collection of her personal stories and reflections of the beauty business. The show was praised as a tremendous success for its motivational messages.

Rivera has filmed several national commercials and infomercials featuring her "by Gina" product line, which will be spotlighted in her upcoming appearance on the Home Shopping Network (HSN), Ideal World in the United Kingdom and Shop Canada.

The "by Gina" products have brought a new technology to the beauty industry, Rivera says, which includes infrared professional styling tools. Her new wet line, currently used at select Caesars Palace owned properties in Las Vegas, will be featured on HSN August 9, 2018.

Both the wet line and the professional tools have been used by several Hollywood A-listers. In 2015 and 2016 the By Gina wet line and tools were featured in the GRAMMY's gift bags.

Phenix Salon Suites is home to more than 5,000 salon professionals nationwide. Plans are also currently underway for additional national locations and international expansions focusing on foreign markets. Several guest artists including hairstylists, manicurists, aestheticians and make-up professionals will be appearing at the Phenix Salon Suites convention. Mark McGrath, aka Sugar Ray, will be performing at the opening night concert in conjunction with a Phenix's Got Talent competition and a VIP beach party.

For more information, visit the website at: www.PhenixFamily1929.com or call 702-558-9202.

Contact
Reggie Burton
***@reggieburton.com
End
Source:Phenix Salons
Email:***@reggieburton.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Hairstylist, Entrepreneur
Industry:Business
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Reggie Burton Communications PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share