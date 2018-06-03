News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee Canyon Hosts Mountain Fest and Birdies & Beers Saturday, June 23, 2018
Birdies & Beers registration is $35 and is limited to 120 disc golfers. Competition registration includes a16-ounce stainless steel commemorative cup, complimentary access to a craft beer station at every fourth tee and the entry to the beer garden. Online registration for tee times is encouraged; times that are not reserved online will be available on the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. Disc golfers are advised to wear sturdy shoes; disc rentals will be available at the base lodge.
Guests not competing in Birdies & Beers can access the beer garden; general admission tickets are $25 and include unlimited access and VIP tickets are $35 and include a commemorative cup. The beer garden will feature a dozen craft beers and other samplings. The vendor village will feature activities that include patio games, and more. There is no cost for the general event areas.
"Birdies & Beers has become a local's favorite and after the success of last year's Mountain Fest we anticipate a great turnout," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director. "With immersive activities, patio games, and relaxing chairlift rides, this all-ages event is perfect for those looking for a fun escape in the mountains."
In 2017, over 1,000 locals and visitors attended Mountain Fest while 100-disc golfers played through the course.
Mountain Fest will also feature live music sets from local bands between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. An awards ceremony for disc golfers will begin at 5 p.m.
To register for the disc golf competition or purchase beer garden tickets, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.
About Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 160 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Leslie Salguero
***@forteprlv.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse