June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


Plumbing Utah Heating & Air Announces Business Merger

Sandy, Utah based company combines it plumbing section and HVAC department into one solid unit
 
 
SANDY, Utah - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Plumbing Utah Heating & Air is delighted to announce they have merged two branches of their business into one location.  For years Plumbing Utah has served the local community dispatching their contractors to all residential, commercial, industrial and governmental repair calls.  After a few years in business owner, Brandon Taylor wanted to bring the same level of customer service to the world of furnace, air conditioning and central air repair.  Thus, Utah HVAC was created and headquartered in the heart of Salt Lake City.

After successfully running both companies, the internal team at Plumbing Utah decided it was time for a merger.  Plumbing Utah Heating & Air was born and has become a household name for all plumbing and HVAC repairs and installations.  The company now dispatches throughout the entire state at their main location in Sandy.  Along with the physical and legal merger of the companies, there has been a successful merger online.  An updated website complete with a clean and easy design to help the user find any plumbing or hvac services they need.  Owner Brandon Taylor has made it a large priority that customers get the quality of a large national chain, with the price and service of a local, family-owned company.  "The combined websites will give visitors a better and faster way to find everything they need in one place.  The website will also give people help with free estimates, allowing decision making to be less stressful" -Brandon Taylor.

"I think one of the best things about combining the companies and websites is the communication between our teams.  It not only makes things easier for us but our customers as well.  Our plumbers and air contractors are able to work and meet together every morning to discuss how we can keep improving the company" – says Taylor.  The merger couldn't have come at a better time.  As the summer months begin people start finding that their central air units need repairs and inspections.  Summer is also one of the busiest seasons for plumbers.  Making the company more efficient means more people are served on a daily basis.

Source: https://www.plumbingutah.com

