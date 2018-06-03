News By Tag
Recognized Public Speaker on Business Credit, Noel A. Booker Sr
Entrepreneurs and small business owners are elated that BusinessCreditBuilder.US's Director of Business Credit Services, Noel A. Booker Sr., is NOW AVAILABLE for booking.
Noel A. Booker Sr. is a recognized Business Credit Expert and has become the authority in business credit building, business credit scoring and business credit repair. He challenges the minds of entrepreneurs to consider alternative routes for funding business. Specializing in helping business owners establish excellent business credit scores and then leverage those scores to access cash and credit for their businesses, Noel offers a plethora of classes that educate business owners on how to build business credit and access funding despite personal credit issues, cash flow and the lack of collateral. Noel prides himself on helping small business owners take their business to the next level.
Noel A. Booker Sr. is NOW AVAILABLE to speak at events and entertain interview questions for all media outlets including TV, radio, podcasts and all outlets that service entrepreneurs. There is a wide range of topics pertaining to business credit;
• Building credibility in the eyes of the lender
• Business credit building steps
• How to access business credit reports
• How important Dun & Bradstreet is to business credit building
• The three (3) business credit reporting agencies
• Finding starter vendors that will give you credit when you have none.
• Building business credit with revolving credit accounts
• Alternative Funding Options
• How to access credit lines and loans even when the banks say "No"
• How to access funding with bad personal credit or no collateral
• And more!
Media outlets now have access to Noel for entertaining discussion on business credit. Coming from an entertainment background, Noel's audiences have fun learning how to access funding for small business. Here are some interview questions he is capable of entertaining:
• What exactly is business credit?
• Can any business really get business credit?
• Is it truly possible for a business to get business credit without a personal credit check?
• Can a business get credit without the owner taking on a personal guarantee?
• Why does it seem that only big companies are the ones that get business credit?
• Are the credit bureaus in the consumer world the same as in the business world?
• Does it matter what type of entity structure you have when you build business credit?
• And much more!
