The PEO for Franchises©, INFINITI HR, Hosts "The President's Club in Cape Town, South Africa

-- The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises© and leading enterprises of all sizes, welcomes 2018 President's Club honorees to Cape Town, South Africa. The President's Club is the highest honor INFINITI HR bestows to exceptional associates and national alliance partners committed to the highest standards of innovation, teamwork, accountability and success for its clients.The members of this year's President's Club are national sales leaders, controllers and directors who achieved the prerequisite standard for revenue and client retention for the 2017 calendar year and represent the top 10 percent of INFINITI HR offices during that time.As members of the 2018 President's Club, honorees proved their ability to persevere and rise above challenges. Their dedication to such an achievement is rewarded with an exceptional adventure to some of the most highly desirable destinations throughout the world. Such an achievement is a significant professional milestone cherished by team members and their honored guests."Congratulations 2018 President's Club honorees," INFINITI HR Senior Vice President Daniel Mormino said. "You took personal ownership this year to exceed expectations for revenue growth through a world-class service standard. We thank you for your consistent commitment, innovation and teamwork to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients of all sizes. This is your time to celebrate your triumphs and embrace this most exceptional epic adventure. INFINITI HR is proud to welcome you to the rich culture of Cape Town and surrounding natural marvels that do not exist anywhere else on earth," Mormino said.The INFINITI HR President's Club has made its name as the gold standard in the PEO industry, open to all qualified team members and national alliance partners that share in the values that made INFINITI HR The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises© and leading enterprises of all sizes throughout the United States. The INFINITI HR President's Club takes place every year at world-class international destinations.About The President's ClubThe INFINITI HR National Alliance Program is represented by respected strategic partners across the country who come together to support the best interests of our clients. Our National Alliance Program consists of the most reputable insurance brokers, trusted advisors, business development leaders, certified franchise executives, risk managers, financial planners, charitable organizations, trade associations and human capital management consultants in all 50 states. INFINITI HR supports such partners in part by providing reoccurring revenue share, lead generation services, sponsorships and an invitation to our annual award trip, "The President's Club." If you would like to qualify for our National Alliance Program, please email nationalalliancedivision@infinitihr.comAbout INFINITI HRINFINITI HR is the Professional Employer Organization designed to protect franchisors, franchisees and leading enterprises from employer liability. Our PEO platform provides full Regulatory Compliance Management, On Demand HR Directors, Real-Time Payroll /Tax Filing, POS Integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and Employee Benefits available in all 50 states. To learn more, please email nationalalliancedivision@infinitihr.com.