News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Waterside Press announces Janiece, Michael & Tristan Boardway's new book, Our Family's Journey
Our Family's Journey: The Nurturance and Empowerment of a Spiritual Gifted and Aware Star Child with Crystalline Energies and his Parents
Through this family's personal experience as well as working in a healing capacity with individuals and families all over the World, they share vital information regarding The New Children or as they call them, The New Beings. These New Beings come in fully alive, awake and aware as they possess spiritual gifts that are beyond this 3-D reality.
In their book, The Boardway Family explores who these New Beings are, the gifts they are bringing in to assist us in our evolutionary journey as well as reawakening us to our abilities that have been lost and forgotten. Additionally, this family takes an in-depth look at their differences and how they are often mislabeled with many of the 3-Dimensional World's diagnoses of ADD/ADHD, Autism, Asperger's, ODD, Dyslexia, OCD, Depression, Anxiety and countless others and how these labels have limited the New Beings. This family also discusses how their Awareness, often mislabeled as sensitivity, are showing us what must change immediately if we are to live vibrantly in this World. Further, the subject of Non-Physical Beings and how everyone is affected whether they are aware of these Beings or not is explored in this book. They also delve into the topic of past lifetimes and how DNA cell memories from previous lives can and do affect us in this life. All of these subjects and more are explored within the contents of this book.
This book is a unique and inspiring story of how a very Spiritually Gifted and Aware child, now an adult, reawakened his parents to their gifts, abilities and their True Selves. Through being in allowance of their son, Michael and Janiece learned to acknowledge and trust themselves and their inner knowing as they followed their heart.
The More we Open our Hearts, The Lighter we Become and the More
We Remember Who We Are~~~Tristan S. Boardway
Michael, Janiece & Tristan Boardway are a family who is truly on a remarkable spiritual adventure. As parents of one of the New Children (spiritually gifted), they learned to navigate their way with very little information in a World that did not quite understand the uniqueness of these children or their part in the evolutionary process. By going within and listening to their inner knowing, Michael and Janiece have allowed Tristan to take them on a journey of opening their hearts and living a life that they could never have imagined. From a very young age, Tristan has expressed his gifts and insight. He shares the insights that he receives from the Highest Source with everyone he works with, being a clear conduit of the loving light enabling them to ascend and become the Empowered Beings they truly are. Tristan was written about in two books on the subject of Spiritually Gifted Children and is a contributing author of a chapter entitled "The Gift of Awareness" in the book, Be the Star You Are.
This family works together as intuitive readers, spiritual energy healers and teachers assisting and empowering individuals and families around the world. Tristan and Janiece are co-authors of an e-book entitled, "The Light We Share."
For more information please visit our website:
www.saturn3lightflyers.com
For further information or schedule an interview, please contact the publisher or author via the author's agency at:
Johanna Maaghul Johanna@waterside.com (415) 328-5303
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse