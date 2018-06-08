News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bell Tower Shops honors dads with discounts and dinner on Father's Day
Bell Tower Shops will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Father's Day, which is Sunday, June 17, so families can spend the afternoon shopping with dad. Operating hours for anchor stores, restaurants and the movie theater may vary from regular center hours.
Bell Tower Shops features a variety of stores popular with male clientele, including Brodeur Carvell, Jos. A. Bank, Fleet Feet Sports, The Walking Company and Omaha Steaks. Because dad is always up for a good meal and drinks, all 11 of Bell Tower Shops' restaurants, bistros and bars will be open Father's Day: Bistro 41, Blue Pointe Oyster Bar & Seafood Grille, Cantina Laredo, Cru, DaRuMa Japanese Steak House & Sushi Lounge, Grimaldi's, Mimi's, Society, Spice Wine Smoothies, TGI Fridays and World of Beer.
Several restaurants and boutiques at Bell Tower Shops have announced special offers for Father's Day, including:
• Brodeur Carvell has priced all spring Robert Talbott neckties at $99 and Dion ties at $79 through Father's Day. The store also has a storewide summer clearance in progress.
• Edison Ford Shoppe is offering dads a 10 percent discount off retail purchases on Father's Day.
• Mimi's Cafe's Father's Day brunch begins at 7 a.m., and then for lunch and dinner, dad can order a Mimi's Ribeye Steak, a 28-day aged steak served blackened or grilled. Mimi's is offering a featured drink, The Bromosa, for the entire Father's Day weekend, which features Corona and orange juice. As a treat, all dads who dine with Mimi's on Father's Day will receive a free entrée with the purchase of a second entrée to use through July 7.
• Spice Wine Smoothies has a BOGO offer on Father's Day for Stella Artois beer (limit one deal per customer).
Bell Tower Shops is undergoing a comprehensive redevelopment to modernize the landmark destination through updated architecture, redesigned storefronts, fresh paint and contemporary lighting. All retail stores, boutiques and restaurants will maintain regular operating hours during construction.
About Bell Tower Shops
Bell Tower Shops is a landmark shopping, dining and entertainment destination centrally located in Fort Myers, Florida. The open-air center offers fine retail shops including eclectic boutiques and shopping favorites Williams-Sonoma, Chico's, White House | Black Market, Victoria's Secret, Pink and Talbots. Exceptional shopping is complemented by distinctive restaurants:
About Madison Marquette
Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, developer, operator and service provider headquartered in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1992, the company's reputation is built on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of commercial mixed-use assets in major gateway and emerging high-growth markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette partners with global institutional and private investors to achieve industry-leading investment performance across asset classes. In addition, the firm provides integrated management and leasing services to many of the most sophisticated institutional owners in the industry. On behalf of owners and investors, Madison Marquette provides insight, and often innovative incorporation of retail, that results in high-performing and unique real estate destinations that add long-term value to their communities. Current high-profile projects include The Wharf in Washington, D.C., the redevelopment of the Asbury Park waterfront in New Jersey and Pacific Place in Seattle, WA. The firm covers major U.S. markets through its primary offices in Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Fort Lauderdale. Madison Marquette is a member of the Capital Guidance global group of companies. For more information, visit www.MadisonMarquette.com.
Media Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2018