Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Protexin as a Gold Member

protexin- bio- kult- usa- doral- chamber- member- logo

Media Contact

Alexa Wood

***@protexin.com

786-310-7233 Alexa Wood786-310-7233

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Protexin as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Protexin will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Here at Protexin Inc, we are dedicated to producing innovative research-based products of the highest quality. Our unrivaled experience in manufacturing probiotic bacteria products for over 20 years, together with quality assurance and accreditation is second to none.Quality assurance is of utmost importance to us and we have strict quality control procedures in place. Our purpose built manufacturing site in the UK is certified to GMP standard and audited by British Standards to ISO 9001:2008. We have a fully documented quality management system in place which includes risk assessments, full HACCP analysis, and quality control. We run a full traceability program and all raw material and finished product batches are subject to quality control analysis to ensure the best possible quality throughout the production cycle and for the whole shelf life of the product.We operate a positive release system where raw materials are held in quarantine until testing is complete and finished products are ensured to have reached specification before being released from the warehouse.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.