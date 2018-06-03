 
Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


Heat Up The Season Further With The 2018 Denver Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival

 
 
DENVER - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Get ready to heat up your summer season even further as Social Scene brings you the 2018 Denver Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival on June 23rd. The tasting festival will be held at Lodo's Bar & Grill located at 8545 S. Quebec Street, Highlands Ranch.

This special summer whiskey tasting festival will excite your pallet and tease your taste buds. Enjoy an intimate setting with whiskey representatives showcasing some of their top brands.

Lodo's Bar & Grill

The 2018 Denver Summer Whiskey Tasting Festival will be held at Lodo's Bar & Grill (https://www.facebook.com/lodos.bar/) which will gather different whiskey brands and educate the attendees. The venue creates an atmosphere for guests to celebrate the outdoor Colorado lifestyle that the locals have come to love. They also provide a rooftop party space.

Wood's High Mountain Distillery, Weaver's Spirits, Art of the Spirits, Rocker Spirits, and Spirit Hound Distillers are just some of the brands to heat up the summer whiskey tasting festival in Denver.

Package Includes

Each package includes 15 tasting cups, food and drink specials, whiskey giveaways for VIP attendees, and the chance to vote for your favorite brands to win future tickets. Net proceeds will go to local charities.

Discounts are available with the purchase. Attendees can get discounts by visiting this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-denver-summer-whiskey-tasting-festival-tickets-44650692423?aff=OnDPR&discount=OnDenver (https://goo.gl/cQspg6)

About Social Scene

Social Scene creates a "scene" an environment to connect people, create memories and build relationships through online and on-premise social campaigns; focusing on providing exposure to our partnering brands, venues and clients to connect with a great social audience - Experiential Marketing.

Social Scene builds brand awareness for partnering venues and brands, connecting them with a targeted audience to build relationships and create memories. Visit BeSocialScene.com for the most up to date events and partner on an upcoming experience.

Want to build a live or online experience around your company's brand or venue, send us an email at info@besocialscene.com or send a message directly at BeSocialScene.com. Be Social. Be Seen.

Media Contact
Social Scene
jon@besocialscene.com
