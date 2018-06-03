News By Tag
Relativity6, Inc. names Sam Breen as Chief Compliance Officer
Sam Breen comes to Relativity6 from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts where he worked in healthcare regulation. Breen, a licensed attorney, brings experience in data security, data privacy, and government regulations to Relativity6.
Relativity6, Inc., a provider of predictive analytics software, today announced that Sam Breen has been named Chief Compliance Officer. Breen will bring his experience in regulatory compliance to help grow Relativity6's data security and compliance programs.
"As a data analytics company, we want our customers and our business partners to know that data privacy and security are among the cornerstones of our business." Said Abraham Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer. "Sam brings years of experience working in a heavily regulated industry, and he has seen compliance issues from both the corporate and the government end. That, combined with his managerial experiences, made him a great fit for our company."
Prior to joining Relativity6, Breen worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a policy associate doing antitrust review of mergers and acquisitions in the healthcare space. Before becoming an attorney, Breen worked as a manager in the strategic planning department of a large hospital system in Massachusetts.
Sam Breen holds a JD from Suffolk University Law School in Boston, Massachusetts, and a BFA and BA from the University of Massachusetts. He is admitted to practice law in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
About Relativity6
Relativity6 is a software company out of MIT that helps insurance organizations better engage with their customers using machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. Our automated software platform of proprietary Behavioral Listening algorithms analyzes various internal and external data sources to find hidden patterns and make predictions about future individual and company purchasing behaviors. The platform optimizes win-back, churn detection/prevention, cross/up-sell, and net new acquisition use cases. The predictions and data insights arm today's sales, marketing, and service professionals with the tools they need to better serve their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.relativity6.com
Contact
Jon Ringvald, Product Manager/Marketing
***@relativity6.com
