Globex Business Centres Congratulates SNC-Lavalin for their $1.9 Billion Oman Contract with PDMI!

TORONTO
- June 8, 2018
- PRLog
-- Globex Business Centres Inc. (www.globexcentres.com)
is pleased to congratulate Canadian based SNC-Lavalin for being awarded the massive $1.9 Billion contract by Projects Developments & Management International (PDMI) to build a new gas plant in Oman! PDMI of Oman has let a contract to SNC-Lavalin Group Inc., Montreal, to design and deliver a greenfield chloralkali polyvinyl chloride plant about 150 km southeast of the Omani capital of Muscat. At an overall capital cost of about $1.5 billion (USD) the project will produce about 225,000 tonnes/year of PVC destined for the Asia Pacific, as well as about 140,000 tpy of sodium hydroxide that will support local industries. Oman has emerged as an important market vis-a-vis trade with the key markets of China, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran. Oman has enjoyed increased foreign investment and has been experiencing over 4% annual growth. Muscat has emerged as the preferred location by multinationals to locate their Oman base. Oman has achieved international status as one of the top tourist destinations in the world due to the many historic sites as well as the natural beauty of the country. Over 1 Million visitors arrive at the new Oman airport each month and over 50,000 visitors from cruise ships also visit Oman each month. The Globex Oman centre features over 180 desks (in configurations of 1, 2, 3 and 4 persons office groupings) to accommodate the needs of every client. The Globex serviced offices at their Muscat, Oman centre features such universally acclaimed Globex client offerings as: premium quality fit-out and finish of all offices; prestigous location; the most advanced internet and telecom infrastructure available in the market; fully equipped luxury meeting and conference rooms with video conferencing and catering; the industry's largest allocation of space per office occupant/client;
the industry's most flexible terms and contracts; 24/7 monitored and high secured access; professional Globex trained administrative support staff including on-site receptionists to manage your calls and your business; large indoor parking facilities; extra wide hallways with large areas of open common space; fully equipped ultra-modern kitchen and cafe areas; multiple business lounges. The expansion of Globex into the key market of Oman complements the continued growth of the brand in the major markets of the Middle-East, Africa and Asia region. Corporate Clients and Serviced Offices Brokers interested in offices and rates for our new Muscat Oman centre should contact: oman@globexcentres.com https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-snc-lava... https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/story/55_new_hotels_in_Oman...