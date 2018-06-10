News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Southern Ocean Chamber Members Host Leaders To Expand Group Tour Market
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce partnered with MeetAC on familiarization tour of Bay Village with Chowderfest Tasting and Shellfish Sustainablity discussion.
" We have been successful in the past attracting motorcoach groups of 50 or more with a full itinerary for them to add onto an existing trip that takes them through the state "says Lori Pepenella CEO of Southern Ocean County Chamber and accredited Destination Marketing Organization that represents the region, "we collaborate with cultural activities, local food, shopping and lodging to fill mid week and shoulder season capacity'". The leaders enjoyed a tour and pour at Ship Bottom Brewery, discussed the importance of repopulating shellfish and met baby clams from Re Clam the Bay, and got a 30th Anniversary Chowderfest overview by coordinator of the chamber's chowderfest weekend, Chowder tasting was provided by Country Kettle Chowda where the group sampled Red, White and Creative and voted for their favorite soup. The tour also included a spice demo from Spice It Up, learned the history, tasted and watched Elephant Ears being made at Crust and Crumb Bakery and took part in a fudge making demonstration by Country Kettle Fudge.
The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce serves as the regional Destination Marketing Organization working as a liaison with national tourism partners, media and the NJ Tourism Industry Association. The 104 year strong organization owns and operates a year round visitor center at 265 W Ninth St Ship Bottom NJ, hosts a weekly radio show on WBNJ 91.9FM, and manages several social media platforms including @LbiRegion @souhernoceanchamber @theofficialLBIChowderfest @LBIWeddingRoadShow and websites www.visitLBIregion.com and www.southernoceanmade.com For more information and how to become a member contact 609 494 7211
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 10, 2018