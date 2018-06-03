News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Transaction Announcement - Painting Industry
Business Broker, Ross Haymes, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Painting Industry
"I was surprised to hear from the owners of this painting business because I had sold it to them less than a year ago," says Ross Haymes, Business Broker with Transworld. "They needed to sell due to family circumstances that necessitated a move out of state, so I was pleased that I was able to facilitate a re-sale of the business."
This established, commercial painting company works primarily as a subcontractor to general contractors on large commercial projects. The company has had dozens of valuable general contractor contacts who send project bid invitations almost daily. Projects completed over the past several years have ranged from a $5,000 tenant finish to a $172,000 paint job after extensive renovations at one of the Cherry Creek School system facilities.
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!
Contact
Marketing Manager
***@tworlddenver.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse