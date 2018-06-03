 
June 2018





Transaction Announcement - Painting Industry

Business Broker, Ross Haymes, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes a Transaction in the Painting Industry
 
 
Transworld has a trade in commercial painting.
DENVER - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain (http://www.tworlddenver.com), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local painting company changed hands with the facilitation of Ross Haymes.

"I was surprised to hear from the owners of this painting business because I had sold it to them less than a year ago," says Ross Haymes, Business Broker with Transworld. "They needed to sell due to family circumstances that necessitated a move out of state, so I was pleased that I was able to facilitate a re-sale of the business."

This established, commercial painting company works primarily as a subcontractor to general contractors on large commercial projects. The company has had dozens of valuable general contractor contacts who send project bid invitations almost daily. Projects completed over the past several years have ranged from a $5,000 tenant finish to a $172,000 paint job after extensive renovations at one of the Cherry Creek School system facilities.

About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain

Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!

