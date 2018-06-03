 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Branding
* Promotion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Twin Falls
  Idaho
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543

Travis and Angela Powell Start Marketing Company with Proforma

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Marketing
Branding
Promotion

Industry:
Business

Location:
Twin Falls - Idaho - US

Subject:
Companies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Travis and Angela Powell have recently become owners of Blue Phoenix Branding Powered by Proforma. By joining Proforma, the Powell's join a 500 million dollar leader in the promotional products industry and a network of resources. Blue Phoenix Branding will serve Twin Falls and the surrounding areas with their expertise of marketing using print and promotional products.

"We are so excited to join the Proforma family. They epitomize the culture that we want our business to project," said Travis. "After visiting the Worldwide Support Center in Cleveland, Proforma truly did feel like family. Everyone was extremely helpful in making the process easy. It just felt right from start to finish."

Travis is no stranger to the print industry, as he has been working in it since 1993 and never fully left. Five years ago, at the request of a customer, he hesitantly provided promotional ideas. The customer was so appreciative of his efforts and the items purchased that Travis began offering promotional items as part of his services

"Proforma seemed like the perfect fit to complement my extensive knowledge in the print and promotional product industries, and that instinct has proven to be right time and time again."

Blue Phoenix Branding will not only be joining the Proforma family, but they will also be utilizing their family in their business efforts. Travis and Angela's three children help fulfill orders, research products, and develop marketing collateral.

"They are an integral part of what we do and they bring a unique perspective to the business," said Angela.

Blue Phoenix Branding Powered by Proforma is a full service marketing solutions agency. Blue Phoenix provides hot products in branded merchandise, custom packaging and printing services to help businesses create long lasting relationships with your clients. For more information about Blue Phoenix Branding Powered by Proforma, please visithttps://www.bluephoenixbranding.com/.

About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.

Contact
Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@proforma.com
End
Source:Blue Phoenix Branding Powered by Proforma
Email:***@proforma.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Branding, Promotion
Industry:Business
Location:Twin Falls - Idaho - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Proforma PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share