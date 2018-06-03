News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Travis and Angela Powell Start Marketing Company with Proforma
"We are so excited to join the Proforma family. They epitomize the culture that we want our business to project," said Travis. "After visiting the Worldwide Support Center in Cleveland, Proforma truly did feel like family. Everyone was extremely helpful in making the process easy. It just felt right from start to finish."
Travis is no stranger to the print industry, as he has been working in it since 1993 and never fully left. Five years ago, at the request of a customer, he hesitantly provided promotional ideas. The customer was so appreciative of his efforts and the items purchased that Travis began offering promotional items as part of his services
"Proforma seemed like the perfect fit to complement my extensive knowledge in the print and promotional product industries, and that instinct has proven to be right time and time again."
Blue Phoenix Branding will not only be joining the Proforma family, but they will also be utilizing their family in their business efforts. Travis and Angela's three children help fulfill orders, research products, and develop marketing collateral.
"They are an integral part of what we do and they bring a unique perspective to the business," said Angela.
Blue Phoenix Branding Powered by Proforma is a full service marketing solutions agency. Blue Phoenix provides hot products in branded merchandise, custom packaging and printing services to help businesses create long lasting relationships with your clients. For more information about Blue Phoenix Branding Powered by Proforma, please visithttps://www.bluephoenixbranding.com/
About Proforma
With 40 years of experience and $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through 700 member offices across the globe, backed by 200 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Tara Byrne, Public Relations Specialist
***@proforma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse