News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Research2Guidance Appoints Vice President Business Development DACH
Rainer Herzog joins Research2Guidance with a distinguished career and with an excellent track record in leading international organizations:
This addition to the senior management team comes at an exciting time taking into account the ongoing Digital Health transformation in the DACH region with many Digital Health initiatives taking place or being initiated at the moment.
Ralf-Gordon Jahns, Director & Co-Founder at Research2Guidance:
About Research2Guidance
Research2Guidance is the leading analyst and strategy consulting company for the global digital health industry. Based in Berlin, we help our clients to evaluate opportunities and risks of the digital health market. We connect „hidden champions" with established healthcare companies and integrate them into their business models. We run the mHealth Economics research program, the largest mHealth app developer research program globally.
For more information:
Contact
Stela Nikolova
Marketing Manager
***@research2guidance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse