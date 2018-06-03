Research2Guidance Appoints Vice President Business Development DACH

Contact

-- Research2Guidance, a leading analyst and strategy consulting company of the digital healthcare market since 2010, is pleased to announce that Rainer Herzog has joined the firm as Vice President Business Development DACH, to further develop their growing portfolio of key regional and global healthcare and start-up clients.Rainer Herzog joins Research2Guidance with a distinguished career and with an excellent track record in leading international organizations:Managing Director Europe and General Manager DACH at, Healthcare Segment Leader Global Marketing atand Head of Strategy and Business Development Digital Health at, to name a few. With a deep background and more than 25 years of experience in digital health strategy, international sales and business development, Mr. Herzog will contribute to expand the firm's DACH client portfolio, identify digital health business opportunities and forge new partnerships whilst building upon existing relationships for a stronger market presence, reinforcing and enhancing Research2Guidance's ability to provide high quality, valuable digital health products and services to its partners.This addition to the senior management team comes at an exciting time taking into account the ongoing Digital Health transformation in the DACH region with many Digital Health initiatives taking place or being initiated at the moment.Ralf-Gordon Jahns, Director & Co-Founder at Research2Guidance:"We are very glad to have Rainer joining our team. His wealth of experience, strategic aptitude and industry knowledge ensures he is in a strong position to enhance Research2Guidance's presence in the digital health DACH market."Research2Guidance is the leading analyst and strategy consulting company for the global digital health industry. Based in Berlin, we help our clients to evaluate opportunities and risks of the digital health market. We connect „hidden champions" with established healthcare companies and integrate them into their business models. We run the mHealth Economics research program, the largest mHealth app developer research program globally.For more information: