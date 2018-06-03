 
News By Tag
* Achema
* Engineering
* Chemical Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


French Chemical Process Engineering Expertise On Show At Achema

31 French companies and organisations will present their expertise and innovations to the global scientific and business community at this year's Achema.
 
 
ac18_banner_468_60
ac18_banner_468_60
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Achema
* Engineering
* Chemical Industry

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

LONDON - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Business France (https://www.businessfrance.fr/en/home), the national agency for the international development of the French economy, is once again organising the French pavilion at the world's biggest trade show for the chemical process industry and biotechnologies, taking place on 11th – 15th June 2018 in Frankfurt.

The chemical industry in France in 2017 (source: Union des Industries Chimiques)

·         €70 billion in turnover

·         2nd in Europe behind Germany, 7th worldwide

·         One of the main sectors contributing to France's positive trade balance of +€8.6bn

·         Leader in the industrial export sector (€58.7bn)

·         3,335 businesses, 94% of which are micro-enterprises/SMEs

·         €1.8bn spent on R&D

·         €3.1bn in investments

Innovation

In the engineering hall (9.2), Axelera, the regional Rhônes-Alpes innovation cluster for the chemical and environmental sectors will be exhibiting with SMEs and the Institut Carnot Chimie Balard Cirimat.

For investors…

Representatives from several French chemical parks will also be demonstrating how their sites are attractive destinations for foreign investors' European development projects in the chemical and environmental sectors. 10 chemical parks will be exhibiting on a shared stand (hall 9.2, stand D12) with the aim of attracting new investments from major players or start-ups wishing to industrialise their innovations.

…and the chemical and biochemical industry

The French suppliers are highly diverse and work across many sectors: chemicals, petrochemicals, nuclear, energy, water, agri-food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and more. They supply equipment compliant with stringent environmental, health and safety standards and produce custom-made added-value equipment.

Meet the French exhibitors in halls:

-          8.0 – stand J4 - (Industrial valves, pumps & fittings)

-          Hall 9.2 - stand D12 - (Engineering & Rhône-Alpes innovation cluster)

-          Hall 11.1 - stand G3 - (Instrumentation, control and automation techniques):

Find the full list of exhibitors in the catalogue here.

For more information, please contact:

Guillaume Anfray

Chemical Industry Project Manager - Business France

guillaume.anfray@businessfrance.fr / +33 (0)1 40 73 34 52

www.businessfrance.fr/ (https://www.businessfrance.fr/en/home)

Catherine Ryall, Press Officer – Business France UK

catherine.ryall@businessfrance.fr / + 44(0) 207 024 3613

www.youbuyfrance.com/uk/
End
Source:Business France
Email:***@businessfrance.fr Email Verified
Tags:Achema, Engineering, Chemical Industry
Industry:Energy
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ubifrance News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share