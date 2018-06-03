News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AP-Flyer is the Latest Sponsor of UAV Technology Conference, taking place this September in Prague
SMi reports: AP-Flyer have been confirmed as the latest sponsor of this year's UAV Technology conference, taking place this September in Prague
AP-Flyer manufacture innovative and technologically advanced Aaronia's Drone Detection System – AARTOS (Advanced Automatic RF Tracking and Observation Solution). The System is used to detect the incursion of unwanted drones, based on the directional real-time measurement of the electromagnetic emissions of drones. It warns the operator when drones are in the area and sends alerts.
The system has no limitation in detection range and is available as single-side (one 3D antenna) or multiple-side solution (multi 3D antennas) and is adjustable to the characteristics of the terrain to be monitored.
AP- Flyer also offer Counter-Measure Solutions – JAMMER. The drone detection system can be extended by a jammer, which can effectively neutralise a drone and force it into the fail-safe mode, e.g. to land or to hover. There are two jammer versions – Backpack Jammer (mobile) or Sector Jammer (stationary)
At this year's two-day conference, AP-Flyer will be exhibiting their latest technology, with the CEO and President Mr. Artur Przygoda providing updates on the AARTOS Drone Detection System. Mr Przygoda's presentation will discuss: an introduction and highlights of AARTOS DDS – Advanced Automatic RF Tracking and Observation Solution Drone Detection System, the available system versions, possibilities and operation of DDS (hardware and software), and the specification and highlights of AARTOS CMS – Advanced Automatic RF Tracking and Observation Solution Counter-Measure Solutions.
In addition to AP-Flyer, the conference will host 17+ presentations from international organizations and military experts on how operational deployment of unmanned aerial platforms can be maximised, as well as countering UAS.
UAV Technology
26th -27th September 2018
Prague, Czech Republic
https://www.smi-
Gold Sponsor: SRC Inc
Sponsored by: AP-Flyer and Elbit Systems
---ENDS---
For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
SMi group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse