Gen7Pets™ Launching New Travel Products for Pets at SuperZoo
Gen7Pets™, makers of smart, secure and stylish products ideal for pet travel and movement, launching new items at SuperZoo on June 26 – 28 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas – Booth #1614
Whether it's a quick visit to the store or a cross-country excursion, more people today are choosing to travel with their animal companions by their side. Joy riding with Fido or Fluffy can be fun; but is it safe? Gen7Pets® is on a mission to make every adventure or car ride a safe one. While many companies talk about safety, or even hope for it, Gen7Pets® go above and beyond to test for it. Take for instance the popular Gen7 Commuter™ Pet Carrier & Car Seat, which has been crash tested and rated 5-Stars by The Center for Pet Safety™, making this carrier an ideal choice for road travel near or far.
Another popular product that will be showcased at SuperZoo is the Carry-Me Sleeper™. Designed for simplicity while traveling, the Gen7's innovative Carry-Me Sleeper™ offers both a comfortable carrier and a cozy fleece bed for pets up to 20 lbs. This 2-in-1 carrier/bed provides the ultimate in convenience, soothing comfort and peace of mind.
In addition, Gen7Pets™ will be launching the new Snuggle Pocket™ elevated car booster for dogs. With the packaging title reading A Spot Just for Me, the Snuggle Pocket™ will help eliminate distraction by keeping Fido happy and contained while riding in the front or back seat. Best suited for pets up to 15lbs, pets can easily sit, stand or lay down while being secured. It's the perfect place to relax and snuggle up in while on the road.
Gen7Pets™ will also be launching their new Luxury and Deluxe Car Seat Protectors. Pet owners will soon discover that loving a pet doesn't mean compromising clean interior. The Luxury Car Seat Protector is plush, quilted and stylish. It's so comfortable, human's like sitting on it too! The Deluxe Car Seat Protector is a great option as well, as it provides a water resistant breathable fabric and extra cushion without slipping, all while maintaining the interior. The side flaps ensure complete coverage.
Both the Luxury and Deluxe styles share similar features: Comprehensive coverage with protective side flaps, complete shield of dirt, pet hair, dander, & moisture, can be used hammock style, seat only and in cargo area, durable material resists rips and tears, non-slip silicone backing, easy to install, anchors, headrest buckles and elastic straps create perfect fit, velcro openings to access seatbelts, machine washable or simply vacuum.
"Our products are all about keeping your pet comfortable and feeling secure while giving you portable convenience,"
Just in time for the SuperZoo event, Gen7Pets™ is excited to announce they will be formally receiving their certification from the Center for Pet Safety™ organization in the form of an award for the Gen7™ Commuter™.
"The test evidence indicates that Gen7Pets® has completed ample due diligence on its Gen7 Commuter™ carrier to achieve the highest crash test rating from Center for Pet Safety," states Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety Founder, "This is an outstanding achievement proving the Gen7 Commuter™ is an elite performing pet travel carrier and offers protection to all vehicle passengers, including those with four legs."
Gen7Pets™ is offering a special promo happening now. For a limited time, take 10% when you order up to 14 pieces and 15% off if you order 15 or more pieces in a single order. This offer is valid until July 20, 2018. For pricing and to order contact Sales@gen7pets.com.
About Gen7Pets®: With four decades of child safety experience, the creators of Gen7Pets® bring the engineering, meticulous detail, and quality assurance that millions have trusted for their babies. Our commitment to product innovation and responsible manufacturing practices have earned us a leadership role in the pet category, but it's the ownership experience of a Gen7 product that sets us apart. Choose Wisely, Choose Gen7Pets®.
