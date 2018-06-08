News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BCB Network & We Care Long Beach invite public for a Housing Sustainability Rally on June 9 2018
The Black Community Builders Network in conjunction with We Care LB cordially invites the public to a rally on June 9 2018 in support for housing sustainability and spur action to support residents of Long Beach California
BCB Network and We Care Long Beach are two groups of native Long Beach residents who have come together under the leadership of Long Beach Poly alumni and founder Jason Hunter. The agenda of We Care Long Beach and BCB Network is to support the reduction and elimination of the housing crisis in the city of Long Beach.
These two organizations are urging the public to attend this rally to solve the housing crisis in Long Beach. A robust agenda is going to be presented and discussed at the rally. The housing crisis in Long Beach has resulted in a huge rise in homelessness, gentrification, and displacements. Displacements have caused people who grew up in the city of Long Beach all of their lives to leave. This housing crisis and high rent has caused hunger and a dramatic drop in attendance of students in the Long Beach Unified School District. In addition there has been political infighting between rent control advocates and the apartment owners and job creators. This uncertainty has lead to higher rents and evictions with no answer in sight.
We at BCB Network and We Care Long Beach under the leadership of Jason Hunter has decided to combat these problems by using the mandate of Governor Jerry Brown "Affordable Housing" Law signage, by proposing a affordable housing development project to the City of Long Beach at the corner of PCH/MLK in the 6th district of Long Beach.
This Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 1740 Long Beach Blvd in Long Beach, California at 1:00 pm the public is invited to rally at this community event for affordable housing projects to start to help solve our growing homelessness problem. The BCB Network affordable housing plan will be presented to the public by the Vice President of BCB Network Zhe Scott. Zhe Scott is a violinist, entrepreneur, and mother. She is passionate about helping her hometown, Long Beach California. This plan will also be discussed by the Senior developer of BCB Network Steve Richardson . Steve Richardson is both an entrepreneur, developer, and pastor. He will both speak to the BCB Network's proposed solutions. BCB Network and We Care Long Beach will also have BBQ available free starting at 1:00 pm until all gone. For More information and to contact Jason Hunter please Join: https://www.facebook.com/
BCB Network was founded by Jason Hunter. The founding BCB Network leadership team consists of Zhe Scott as Vice President, Dori Bailey as Chief of Operations, and Idalia Sims is the Chief Administrator.
Contact
Jason Hunter
BCB Network Founder and President
bcb14@gmail.com
562-326-9629
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 08, 2018