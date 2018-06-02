News By Tag
Josh and Lindsay Scheel, PURE Independent Business Owners, Lead from the Top
The Scheel's earn $150,000 in cash through the PURE Rank Bonus program.*
Josh and Lindsay Scheel live in Montgomery, Texas and have been with PURE since December 2016. They have three children. Lindsay's favorite products are ENERGY and GPS Energize.
"Vision is important, but it's only part of the equation. You have to be able to execute. Execution in this industry is 90% of the battle," said Lindsay Scheel. "You can't get sidelined with distractions or comparisons. You must remain focused and know your purpose."
"I am very proud to recognize and celebrate the Scheels with this prestigious reward," said PURE CEO Daren Hogge. "They have played a huge part in helping to fuel our continued success through their relentless focus. Their commitment is unwavering and is at the heart of what PURE stands for."
The PURE opportunity gives people the chance to earn weekly residual income. In addition, through the PURE Rank Bonus, IBOs receive bonuses and incentives. Beginning at the rank of Platinum Director, awards through the program range from $1,000 USD all the way to an amazing $250,000 USD.** To date, PURE's total payout through the new program is over a million dollars.
About PURE
PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products. PURE is dedicated to delivering Whole Health with high-quality products for physical health, opportunity for financial health, relationships for personal health and social impact for philanthropic health. PURE is a global company with offices in the U.S., Taiwan and Korea with headquarters in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit https://livepure.com/
*The PURE Rank Bonus amount listed is the maximum bonus potential for the rank achieved. All executive ranks and above are paid in installments provided certain thresholds are met. See the PURE Rank Bonus Promotion Terms and Conditions for qualification, maximum bonus rank and payout details. For more information on the PURE Rank Bonus, visit livepure.com/
**The earnings of the distributors in this publication are not necessarily representative of the income, if any, that a PURE distributor can or will earn through his or her participation in the PURE Prosperity compensation plan. These figures should not be considered as guarantees or projections of your actual earnings or profits. Success with PURE results only from successful sales efforts, which require hard work, diligence and leadership. Your success will depend upon how effectively you exercise these qualities. For detailed information on IBO income averages, visit livepure.com/
