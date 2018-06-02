News By Tag
Cohen Investment Group (CIG) Announces Transaction Totals of Over $100M
Virginia-based investment firm crises millennial milestone in commercial real estate transactions
CIG primarily focuses on properties with value-add potential in secondary markets that have been undermanaged, need updating, or both. This strategy has led the team to acquire over 14 properties in a variety of asset classes – a diversification strategy that Cohen notes as "uncommon in many real estate investment firms as it requires a range of knowledge and skill sets, both of which our team possesses". With the participation of equity partners ranging from individual to institutional, the firm has successfully funded $101M in transactions and is encouraged by the positive feedback from their investors. The CIG team is looking forward to assisting additional investors of all classes in achieving the same results. "Whether it's a friend or a large institutional investor, we are confident that we can provide a risk-adjusted investment vehicle that fits their preferences and expectations while also adding diversity to their overall portfolio," Cohen remarked. During 2018 the coastal-Virginia based group is looking to continue to expand their footprint in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic as well as potentially dispose of selected properties.
About Cohen Investment Group
Cohen Investment Group (CIG) is a privately owned commercial real estate investment firm with a team of highly skilled professionals with extensive backgrounds in asset management, leasing, sales, marketing, accounting and legal. The CIG portfolio focuses on multi-family, student housing, self-storage, office and retail investments in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. regions. Since its inception in 2014, the firm has completed $101 Million in various real estate transactions. Their office is located in Norfolk, Virginia. The company focuses on acquiring well-located properties that generate excellent net operating income with a focus on annualized cash-on-cash returns and internal rate of return. CIG is a relationship-
Visit https://www.coheninvestmentgrp.comor contact Hannah@coheninvestmentgrp.comfor more information.
