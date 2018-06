Cohen Investment Group (CIG) Announces Transaction Totals of Over $100M

Virginia-based investment firm crises millennial milestone in commercial real estate transactions

-- Cohen Investment Group (CIG) is pleased to announce that its total participated transaction value has exceeded $100M. In just four years of operation, the boutique investment firm has acquired over 848,000 square feet of commercial real estate across five states – Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia. Hugh Cohen, the firm's President, commented that the milestone is "a very proud moment for our team and is a testament to our strategy. We're excited about the trajectory our firm has taken and look forward to many future successes". CIG's most recent acquisition put them over the $100M mark with the purchase of a 116-unit multifamily complex in the Atlanta, GA submarket of Marietta. This addition comes after an active year in 2017, with the firm adding five properties totaling over $31M.CIG primarily focuses on properties with value-add potential in secondary markets that have been undermanaged, need updating, or both. This strategy has led the team to acquire over 14 properties in a variety of asset classes – a diversification strategy that Cohen notes as "uncommon in many real estate investment firms as it requires a range of knowledge and skill sets, both of which our team possesses". With the participation of equity partners ranging from individual to institutional, the firm has successfully funded $101M in transactions and is encouraged by the positive feedback from their investors. The CIG team is looking forward to assisting additional investors of all classes in achieving the same results. "Whether it's a friend or a large institutional investor, we are confident that we can provide a risk-adjusted investment vehicle that fits their preferences and expectations while also adding diversity to their overall portfolio," Cohen remarked. During 2018 the coastal-Virginia based group is looking to continue to expand their footprint in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic as well as potentially dispose of selected properties.Cohen Investment Group (CIG) is a privately owned commercial real estate investment firm with a team of highly skilled professionals with extensive backgrounds in asset management, leasing, sales, marketing, accounting and legal. The CIG portfolio focuses on multi-family, student housing, self-storage, office and retail investments in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S. regions. Since its inception in 2014, the firm has completed $101 Million in various real estate transactions. Their office is located in Norfolk, Virginia. The company focuses on acquiring well-located properties that generate excellent net operating income with a focus on annualized cash-on-cash returns and internal rate of return. CIG is a relationship-driven, trusted commercial real estate investment advisor that provides quality corporate and institutional service on an entrepreneurial level to high net worth accredited individuals, family offices, and institutional investors. CIG prides themselves on timely reporting, accuracy, transparency, accountability, and integrity.Visit https://www.coheninvestmentgrp.com or contact Hannah@coheninvestmentgrp.com for more information.