June 2018
Details2Decor Hosts 10th Anniversary Celebration

A Decade of Empowering, Entertaining, and Educating Lead to Special Milestone
 
 
CINCINNATI - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- It is Details2Decor's 10th Anniversary and they are ready to Takeover.  It is an exciting accomplishment for the event planning company and in honor of this milestone, a special evening is planned.  The Anniversary 10 Takeover themed Celebration will be held on Friday, July 13, 2018, 6:00 pm – 12:00 am at Prvlgd Lounge with a portion of the proceeds benefiting three non-profit organizations:  Keyz2Life, Elementz, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Guests will enjoy an evening of fun, networking, and great music as Details2Decor welcomes National Contemporary R&B Recording Artist, Vivian Green to the stage.  Attendance at this ticketed event will also include a VIP Reception, Pre-Concert Happy Hour, local band, door prizes, online swag bag, and a special After Party/Meet and Greet with Vivian Green and Kwame Holland.  General Admission Tickets are $30 and VIP Admission Tickets are $40.

During the celebration, Details2Decor will also highlight the three non-profit organizations.  Starr Hamilton, Details2Decor Event Director, stated that, "We are honored to support these organizations that mirror our mission to Empower, Entertain, and Educate and are making a significant impact in our community."

Prvlgd Lounge is located at 301 West 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati.  Additional information and tickets are available to purchase at www.details2decor.com/10-yrs.

Details2Decor is an event planning company creating corporate and social events that empower, entertain, and educate.  This award-winning team captures their client's vision and personal style from event management to event styling. Their client base is across the Tri-State area and beyond and events include weddings, business conferences/expos, luncheons, award galas, and much more. Learn more at www.details2decor.com.

Media Contact
Terence Daniels
***@details2decor.com
513.835.4006
