June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

Colour U Cosmetics Announces New Beauty Influencer & the CEO Featured on a Celebrity Beauty Panel

 
 
iElevate Beauty Panel 2018
iElevate Beauty Panel 2018
 
ATLANTA - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Colour U Cosmetics has launched a new site and improved website that will position the cosmetic company amongst its competitors. Colour U has also extended its beauty influencer program by adding model Keenyah Hill and alum of America's Next Top Model. Hill is featured alongside entrepreneur and philanthropist Genise Shelton, a former cast member on Bravo TV's Married to Medicine. Both ladies have extensive followers on social media and are known beauty influencers. The Colour U website showcases their "favorite things" from the cosmetics line.

CEO Karen Stallings is gaining momentum by becoming more of a public personality. Coming off a successful partnership with the spa at the Marriott Marquis Hotel she teamed up with the Bronner Brothers Spring Hair Show and the Natural Hair show where she was a featured beauty instructor. She also released a weekly web series giving advice as beauty expert and business owner.  Stallings was recently tapped to join the iElevate Conference as a beauty expert and panelist on June 21, 2018 from 12pm to 2pm at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta, GA. Featured panelists include actress Vivica A. Fox, Keenyah Hill, Anthony Williams, Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily, Dr. Courtney Hammonds, and Majik DeCosta. The Panel is being hosted by beauty guru Sammie Haynes.

About iElevate Conference

Elevate your life, elevate your world, is the conference mantra.  The conference encourages you to explore all the phenomenal speakers, sessions, and more so you can customize your experience. Support from the business community and key sponsors have helped them reach larger audiences to offer quality programs, events, workshop and sessions for the whole family and discover how to elevate your life and world.

Established in 2008, The United Progressive Pentecostal Church Fellowship of Churches seeks to be a global progressive-Christian-fellowship. Our purpose is to provide an alliance for like-minded pastors, faith leaders, congregations and community organizations that are rooted in spiritual unity, social justice, leadership accountability, community engagement and the reconciling and empowering of those left on the margins. Our objective is to provide its members with spiritual development, social justice education, technical support and tools for developing innovative ministry.

About Colour U Cosmetics

Colour U Cosmetics is a full cosmetics line that is geared toward women with olive to mahogany complexions.  The products are made with the finest ingredients in the cosmetics world. Colour U Cosmetics was created for the modern woman who knows what she wants. The line also includes skin care products that specialize in making the face a perfect palette for make-up. Colour U is known for having true colors that are bold and vibrant. The Colour U Brand is quickly building a buzz in the beauty and entertainment industry. It is becoming a go to brand by makeup artists on daytime television like ABC's The Real and on Cable HBO's Ballers. It has also been named one of the top three beauty brands to watch by Essence Magazine.

To shop or for more information about Colour U Cosmetics or CEO Karen Stallings go to http://colourucosmetics.com. For media/press invites or brand partnerships, and events email Publicist Rahru R. Arceneaux at hautechoclat.publicity@gmail.com Follow on all social media networks @colourucosmetics.
Source:Haute Choc'lat Multimedia Group (PR Firm)
