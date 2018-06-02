News By Tag
Colour U Cosmetics Announces New Beauty Influencer & the CEO Featured on a Celebrity Beauty Panel
CEO Karen Stallings is gaining momentum by becoming more of a public personality. Coming off a successful partnership with the spa at the Marriott Marquis Hotel she teamed up with the Bronner Brothers Spring Hair Show and the Natural Hair show where she was a featured beauty instructor. She also released a weekly web series giving advice as beauty expert and business owner. Stallings was recently tapped to join the iElevate Conference as a beauty expert and panelist on June 21, 2018 from 12pm to 2pm at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Atlanta, GA. Featured panelists include actress Vivica A. Fox, Keenyah Hill, Anthony Williams, Claire Sulmers of Fashion Bomb Daily, Dr. Courtney Hammonds, and Majik DeCosta. The Panel is being hosted by beauty guru Sammie Haynes.
About iElevate Conference
Elevate your life, elevate your world, is the conference mantra. The conference encourages you to explore all the phenomenal speakers, sessions, and more so you can customize your experience. Support from the business community and key sponsors have helped them reach larger audiences to offer quality programs, events, workshop and sessions for the whole family and discover how to elevate your life and world.
About Colour U Cosmetics
Colour U Cosmetics is a full cosmetics line that is geared toward women with olive to mahogany complexions. The products are made with the finest ingredients in the cosmetics world. Colour U Cosmetics was created for the modern woman who knows what she wants. The line also includes skin care products that specialize in making the face a perfect palette for make-up. Colour U is known for having true colors that are bold and vibrant. The Colour U Brand is quickly building a buzz in the beauty and entertainment industry. It is becoming a go to brand by makeup artists on daytime television like ABC's The Real and on Cable HBO's Ballers. It has also been named one of the top three beauty brands to watch by Essence Magazine.
