Industry News





Canadian Music Maker, James Robert Jones Selected As Artist To Watch

 
 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- James Robert Jones is a Canadian electronic dance music producer, singer, songwriter and guitar player. Recently Jones was selected by Big Fuss Records as an Artist To Watch in 2018.

Initially, Jones was noticed by friends and YouTubers for his unique and interesting high tenor voice. He joined the Canadian folk-rock band The Big East as the lead singer in 2009.  The band later recorded a studio album (Hungry Ghosts) with Jones' music front and centre.  The record was nominated for a Canadian Folk Music Award (2017).

On the heels of this success, James set out to pursue his passion for a solo effort in a completely different direction.  Working with producers Andre Wahl and Mark Zubek in two separate experimental Electronic music projects, Jones has been able to keep a foot in the world of Folk / Rock while developing new ideas and relationships in Electronic music.

Recently his song, "Bangin' A Gong" was selected by Big Fuss Records with James as an Artist To Watch in 2018.  The song is set to air in retail locations throughout North America in the coming month. And James was also selected for "Bangin' A Gong (https://open.spotify.com/track/40gZms3zWnPtl5ctmugcKI)" as Canadian Songwriting Award Nomination (https://songwritingcanada.com/winners/) in the Electronic Category in 2018.

Learn more by visiting https://www.bigfussrecords.com/artists-watch-2018

NorCal Press
***@norcalpress.net
Source:
Email:***@norcalpress.net Email Verified
Tags: James Robert Jones, Big Fuss Records, Artist To Watch
Industry: Music
Location: Campbell - California - United States
Subject: Events
