Songwriter Jasper X Recognized As "Artist To Watch" In 2018
Jasper X began his career playing small clubs in NYC, bouncing from one project to the next. It would take a while for Jasper to finally organize his musical thoughts and put a dedicated effort into studio recording.
After writing indie-rock pieces, such as the 2011 release, Cameras and Paragons, he chose to let his at present time influences Wilco, Elliot Smith, and Ryan Adams take him in a different direction. His latest release, Aegan Lanes, enters the alt-folk/singer-
Jasper X is an Artist To Watch as he continues to develop and produce sounds that appeal to a wide range of listeners. Artists To Watch is a digital compilation marketed and distributed by Big Fuss Records. The multiple genre selection contains Folk, Americana, Rock, Pop, Hip/Hop, Christian, Punk, New Age, R & B, Soul, Jazz, and Alternative selections.
