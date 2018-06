Songwriter Jasper X Recognized As "Artist To Watch" In 2018

JasperX

-- Singer songwriter Jasper X has been writing and recording music for 15 years. The artist was recently selected as an "Artist To Watch" at Big Fuss Records for his single "Whirl Music".Jasper X began his career playing small clubs in NYC, bouncing from one project to the next. It would take a while for Jasper to finally organize his musical thoughts and put a dedicated effort into studio recording.After writing indie-rock pieces, such as the 2011 release, Cameras and Paragons, he chose to let his at present time influences Wilco, Elliot Smith, and Ryan Adams take him in a different direction. His latest release, Aegan Lanes, enters the alt-folk/singer-songwriter genre with personal, acoustic-based songs with unique chord progressions (Only Patterns, Fortunes) along with pulsating rhythms (Whirl Music and Alpha Rays).Jasper X is an Artist To Watch as he continues to develop and produce sounds that appeal to a wide range of listeners. Artists To Watch is a digital compilation marketed and distributed by Big Fuss Records. The multiple genre selection contains Folk, Americana, Rock, Pop, Hip/Hop, Christian, Punk, New Age, R & B, Soul, Jazz, and Alternative selections.Learn more at: https://bigfussrecords.com/ artists-watch- 2018/