 
News By Tag
* Jasper X
* Artist To Watch
* Big Fuss Records
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Campbell
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Songwriter Jasper X Recognized As "Artist To Watch" In 2018

 
 
JasperX
JasperX
CAMPBELL, Calif. - June 7, 2018 - PRLog -- Singer songwriter Jasper X has been writing and recording music for 15 years. The artist was recently selected as an "Artist To Watch" at Big Fuss Records for his single "Whirl Music".

Jasper X began his career playing small clubs in NYC, bouncing from one project to the next. It would take a while for Jasper to finally organize his musical thoughts and put a dedicated effort into studio recording.

After writing indie-rock pieces, such as the 2011 release, Cameras and Paragons, he chose to let his at present time influences Wilco, Elliot Smith, and Ryan Adams take him in a different direction. His latest release, Aegan Lanes, enters the alt-folk/singer-songwriter genre with personal, acoustic-based songs with unique chord progressions (Only Patterns, Fortunes) along with pulsating rhythms (Whirl Music and Alpha Rays).

Jasper X is an Artist To Watch as he continues to develop and produce sounds that appeal to a wide range of listeners. Artists To Watch is a digital compilation marketed and distributed by Big Fuss Records. The multiple genre selection contains Folk, Americana, Rock, Pop, Hip/Hop, Christian, Punk, New Age, R & B, Soul, Jazz, and Alternative selections.

Learn more at: https://bigfussrecords.com/artists-watch-2018/

Contact
NorCal Press
***@norcalpress.net
End
Source:
Email:***@norcalpress.net Email Verified
Tags:Jasper X, Artist To Watch, Big Fuss Records
Industry:Music
Location:Campbell - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NorCal Press News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 07, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share