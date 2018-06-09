 
Industry News





Famous Latina Entrepreneur Karla Campos Visits Bradenton Startup Center Station 2 Innovation

 
 
Karla Campos
Karla Campos
BRADENTON, Fla. - June 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Famous Latina Entrepreneur Karla Campos, appearing for the first time in Bradenton, teams up with Station 2 Innovation for an event titled Top Takeaways for Today's Business Leader. The event will take place at Station 2 Innov2ation on June 12, 2018 at 5:30 PM.

"Station 2 Innovation connects with my values and keeps up to date with today's breaking technologies. Sara Hand, Executive Director at Station 2 Innovation, is amazing. I especially love the way she supports women from the heart and with the strength and knowledge of an innovative executive. Believe it or not, in today's competitive business environment, you don't find many Sara's. I'm excited to share my knowledge and to connect with the Bradenton business community thanks to Sara Hand and Station 2 Innovation." ~Karla Campos

Station 2 Innovation: Serving Entrepreneurs, Building Community & Growing Businesses in Bradenton & Beyond! Station 2 Innovation features informative and exciting events handpicked from the area's best and brightest. Business owners will learn fresh perspectives and about new innovations in technology, business, education, and more. Station 2 Innovation is for leaders staying up to date in the ever-changing world of tech.

Attendees can register for the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/439192129854674/?ti=cl
Source:Station 2 Innovation
